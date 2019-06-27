Microsoft Stock Is Overvalued, but Still a Solid Long-Term Bet

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) fell in Tuesday trading before recovering most of its loss on Wednesday. The Redmond, Washington-based software company dropped as an analyst from Jeffries cited its valuation. The multiple could make Microsoft stock one to avoid buying for now.

Source: Shutterstock

However, traders need to maintain perspective as the company competes on many fronts and continues to bolster its profit growth and long-term stability.

Microsoft Stock and the Downgrade

Back in April, I urged caution as Microsoft began to near the $1 trillion market cap. Thanks to a surge in early June, the need for prudence did not last long. Now, Microsoft supports a $1.034 trillion market cap as of the time of this writing. It has also reached a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of about 30.

This appears to have contributed to a recent analyst downgrade. Jeffries analyst John DiFucci described MSFT as “materially overvalued,” sending Microsoft stock down by 1.7% in Tuesday trading.

DiFucci cited Microsoft Azure, the company’s cloud platform. He predicted it would never see the profit margins because its principal competitor, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Web Services (AWS) functioned better. He based this on a claim that Amazon is “used to being efficient.” DiFucci raised his price target to $90 per share. However, that comes in well below the current MSFT stock price of around $135 per share.

Indeed Microsoft built itself on its monopoly in PC operating systems that persisted from the 1980s until the invention of the iPhone. When consumers switched to smartphones and tablets, Microsoft stock languished as many consumers chose not to own PCs at all.

However, thanks in large part to Azure and the leadership of current CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has put its monopoly days behind it. Microsoft again claims its world’s largest market cap rating.

Thanks to the IPO of Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK ), much of the Microsoft news has focused on corporate messaging. Microsoft had its chance to buy Slack to $8 billion in 2016. The company instead chose to build a corporate messaging system called Microsoft Teams. Over 200,000 organizations have adopted Teams. However, that lags the 600,000 entities that use Slack. Consequently, Slack has now achieved a valuation of about $18.6 billion.

First-World Problems and Microsoft Stock

Yes, it would help MSFT stock if both Azure and Teams could become the number one products in their respective industries. Also, a valuation of 30 times earnings seems high for a company expected to see average annual profit growth of 14.8% per year over the next five years.

Still, traders need to put this into perspective. In the grand scheme, traders need to treat these challenges as “first-world problems.” Investors need to remain mindful of the stability that many argue is unmatched by any company.

Lower market shares do not change the fact that MSFT holds over $131.6 billion in cash. Nor does it affect the company’s AAA credit rating, a designation only Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) currently hold.

Given these benefits, long-term holders have no reason to sell. They have seen MSFT stock rise 43% in the last year and 234% since the beginning of 2015. They also receive a dividend of $1.84 per share annually, a payout that has risen every year since 2004.

MSFT should continue to hike payouts for years to come as Wall Street forecasts double-digit profit growth for the foreseeable future. Although new buyers should hold off at current levels, MSFT stock has simply taken a breather as its long-term march higher continues.

The Bottom Line on Microsoft Stock

Traders should hold to the long-term stability of MSFT stock as analysts emphasize first-world problems. Yes, Microsoft lags peers in both the cloud and the corporate messaging industries. Moreover, a 30 PE ratio appears too high considering the expected growth.

However, that profit growth will likely stay in the double-digits for years to come. Also, its AAA credit rating and annual dividend increases continue to make MSFT a solid choice for many types of investors.

If Mr. DiFucci’s price target of $90 per share occurs, or if the PE ratio falls into the low 20s, traders should undoubtedly buy. Barring that event, investors should remain calm and hold to their current positions.

As of this writing, Will Healy did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned stocks. You can follow Will on Twitter at @HealyWriting.