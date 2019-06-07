New Sanofi CEO 2019: 8 Things to Know About Paul Hudson

There’s a new Sanofi CEO preparing to join the company with current CEO Olivier Brandicourt retiring.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what you need to know about Sanofi’s (NASDAQ: SNY ) new CEO.

The new Sanofi CEO is Paul Hudson.

He will be taking over the role of CEO from Brandicourt starting on Sept. 1, 2019.

Hudson’s most recent work includes serving as the CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NVS

(NYSE: The new Sanofi CEO also has plenty of experience working with pharmaceutical companies over the last 28 years.

Some of his major previous employers include Schering Plough , Astra Zeneca (NYSE: AZN

, (NYSE: This has given him plenty of experience working in the markets of the U.S., Japan and Europe.

It has also awarded him the experience needed to handle leadership through his previous management roles.

Paul Hudson will also be moving to Paris, France to serve in his role as CEO of the company, which has its headquarter there.

Serge Weinberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Sanofi, has this to say about the change.

“We are very pleased that Paul Hudson has agreed to join Sanofi. His skills and experience give him all the assets he needs to accelerate growth and lead the Group’s adaptation to new strategic challenges, particularly in the areas of Research and Development and digital. His human values will enable him to mobilize all the energies and increase the agility, that a group such as Sanofi needs, to face the new challenges of our industry and the changes in healthcare systems around the world.”

SNY stock was up 5% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.