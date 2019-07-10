Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media

Shares these memes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 15, 2019, 12:56 pm EDT

Amazon Prime Day memes are all over the place thanks to the big sale.

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media
Source: Shutterstock

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day being here means that customers can shop for special deals on the e-commerce platform. However, a troubled past has resulted in people being a bit cynical about the sale event. You’ll see that reflected in many of the memes we are sharing today.

Even with all the negativity around Amazon Prime Day, that doesn’t mean there still aren’t deals to be had. Just don’t go crazy and end up buying a bunch of things you don’t need just because they were on sale. After all, it’s only saving money if the purchase you’re making has a point to it.

You can check out the following gallery for a collection of Amazon Prime Day memes to share on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and other forms of social media.


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media

 


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media

 

 


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media


Compare Brokers

Amazon Prime Day Memes to Share Online

10 Amazon Prime Day Memes to Post on Social Media

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/07/10-amazon-prime-day-memes-to-post-on-social-media/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?