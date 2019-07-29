Kellogg Baby Shark Cereal to Hit Grocery Store Shelves

A Baby Shark cereal is coming to store shelves and it’s all thanks to Kellogg (NYSE: K ).

The new cereal was revealed by Instagram user CandyHunting. The user shows an image of the Baby Shark cereal off on their account. They also note that it will be an exclusive to Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Sam’s Club locations.

Sam’s Club will be the first to get the new cereal on Aug. 17. After about a month it will start showing up on Walmart store shelves. The Instagram users describes the cereal as “berry flavored loops with marshmallows.”

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news of a Baby Shark cereal.

“This is why I stopped watching the local news many years ago. Not the talk about murder in the streets… it’s waking up and seeing that Baby Shark song is being turned into cereal. Oh, and they played about 15-20 seconds of it.”

“My niece used to torture me singing Baby Shark on the beach when she was a child. I’m sending her a few cases of cereal.”

“Just in case the song itself didn’t invade our lives enough, Baby Shark now has its own cereal. This is real life, guys!”

“Baby Shark is a doo doo cereal by its own admission.”

“Yo Guys, There’s FRICKING Baby Shark Cereal, Baby Shark Costumes, Bath Toys, And Funko Pops. SOMEONE PLEASE STOP THE BABY SHARK STUFF!!!! PLEASE.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.