Up around 28% since the beginning of June, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been nothing short of explosive. It’s a welcome change after shares tanked in the months of April and May. As the summer enters its final month, what lies ahead for the Nvidia stock price?

From microprocessors and gaming graphics to artificial intelligence, cloud solutions, and even driverless-car components, I’m still looking to Nvidia as a power player in multiple tech sub-niches. Additionally, I’m looking to NVDA stock as a strong candidate for any tech-infused long-term portfolio.

Powerful Chipmaker

Along with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), investors consider Nvidia a leader in providing graphics processing units for today’s video games. The semiconductor firm also competes with AMD in serving the hashpower-heavy requirements of bitcoin miners.

If you’re bullish on cryptocurrency, then bitcoin’s recovery could buoy Nvidia as it recovers from last year’s “crypto hangover.” In terms of GPUs sold to cloud platforms, NVDA essentially has a monopoly in this niche. It owns 97.4% of market share compared to AMD’s paltry 1%, according to Liftr Cloud Insights.

And when we compare Nvidia to AMD regarding annual revenues, there’s really no contest: $62.76 billion in revenues for the former compared to $5.25 billion for the latter in 2017. And in 2018, NVDA generated $70.85 billion in revenue while AMD mustered only $6.48 billion.

NVDA Stock Could Be a Second-Half Stunner

While the Nvidia stock price experienced a roller-coaster ride in the first half of 2019, the second half could set the stage for a long-term breakout. AMD has predicted a rebound in the second half based on a potential recovery of the entire chipmaker sector. Such sentiment could float NVDA’s boat. Eventually, it could get the Nvidia stock price above the stubborn $200 resistance level once and for all.

And let’s not ignore the gorilla in the room: the U.S.-China trade war, which has taken a major toll on tech generally and chip stocks in particular.

Sure, the ongoing trade tensions could drag on for a while. But there’s plenty of time left in the year for a resolution. And that, I expect, would breathe life into the most beaten-down sectors. This is especially applicable in the case of Nvidia. China sources one-fourth of the company’s revenues.

Looking Forward to Earnings

As Aug. 15 draws near, NVDA bulls are eagerly anticipating a pleasant earnings surprise. At least that’s what they’re hoping for, with the share price more than 40% below its October highs. Analysts are less optimistic, with the consensus projection that Nvidia’s earnings per share will decline in fiscal year 2020 by 20% to $5.30. Further, analysts expect revenues to decline by 7% to $10.90 billion during that same period.

I’m perfectly fine with those expectations. In fact, I believe that bitcoin-fueled optimism tanked the Nvidia stock price last year. However, the overreaction-fueled pessimism will carry NVDA to new highs in due time. And, given what I know about investor psychology, breaking the $200 barrier is precisely what NVDA stock needs.

This dynamic will attract a new round of buyers and take it to $250 and beyond.

The Bottom Line on Nvidia Stock

In multiple areas, I firmly believe that anything AMD can do, Nvidia can do better. That includes the share price rebound that I see coming in the second half of 2019. Let the good times roll as NVDA stock shocks the world and easily scales the $200 wall.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.