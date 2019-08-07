Amazon Stock Looks Primed for a Rally

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) have certainly felt the wrath of the markets over the past few weeks. AMZN stock is now down 12% since closing near the $2000 level on July 24 — the day before Amazon earnings. Amazon stock has now fallen for 8 consecutive sessions and back near June lows. While earnings certainly were somewhat disappointing, the selling in Amazon stock is getting overdone. Time to be a buyer of Amazon near current levels.

Earnings were a miss on EPS but a beat on revenues. AWS came in below expectations but is still grew at 37% year-over-year. I look for that trend to continue. Several analysts came out in defense of the stock recently. Mike Binger of Gradient Investments thinks investors should use any weakness to be a buyer of AMZN stock, citing relative immunity to any tarwiff turmoil. MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating with a $2350 price target, up from the previous target of $2240.

AMZN is way oversold on a technical basis. The 9-day RSI was below 20 and at the lowest levels of the past 6 months. MACD printed under -20 and is also at an extreme. Implied volatility has spiked to recent highs. Bollinger Percent B has been negative for 5 consecutive days. Amazon stock is trading at by far the biggest discount to the 20-day moving average over the past half year. The last time AMZN stock approached such oversold metrics proved to mark a significant intermediate term low in the shares.

More importantly, after eight consecutive down days, AMZN stock finally had a reversal day yesterday. Amazon briefly traded lower on the day only to sharply reverse course and close significantly higher than that low — but still lower on the day overall. This type of price action is many times emblematic of a low in the stock, especially after such a brutal drop. The sellers have finally become exhausted and the buyers are in control. In the first few minutes of trading, AMZN is down again, but we’ll see how the session shapes up.

The spike in implied volatility (IV) signals high levels of panic-and high levels of option prices. It is also a contrarian buy signal and sets up ideally for a covered call trade or option bull put spread to capture this rich premium.

Investors and stock traders should consider buying AMZN stock near current levels and selling the Sep $1900 call. The premium received for the call will cushion the downside while positioning to be a seller at $1900.

Option traders may look to sell the Sep $1725 puts and buy the Sep $1720 puts for a $1.75 net credit. Return on risk is 53%.

