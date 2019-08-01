5 Most Stolen Vehicles in the U.S.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Highway Loss Data Institute lists the most stolen vehicles in the U.S.

The Highway Loss Data Institute looks at vehicles with model years ranging from 2016 to 2018 to compile its data for the most stolen vehicles. It looks over claims of whole vehicle thefts to determine which are most likely to be the target of car thieves. The top five from this list includes models from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU ), Nissan and General Motors (NYSE: GM ).

Without further ado, here are the top five most stolen vehicles in the U.S. for 2019.

Dodge Charger HEMI — The relative claim frequency for vehicles of this make and model being stolen is 544. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat — The relative claim frequency for vehicles of this make and model being stolen is 529. Infiniti Q50 Four-Door — The relative claim frequency for vehicles of this make and model being stolen is 525. Infiniti QX80 — The relative claim frequency for vehicles of this make and model being stolen is 422. GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab — The relative claim frequency for vehicles of this make and model being stolen is 393.

The list from the Highway Loss Data Institute doesn’t just stop with the top five most stolen cars in the U.S. The organization lists a total of 20 of the top stolen cars in the country. It also lists the 20 cars in the U.S. that are stolen the least. You can follow this link to check out that information for yourself.

