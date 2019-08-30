Movie Theater Releases: 13 New Movies Coming Out in September 2019

Movie theater releases for September 2019 will have moviegoers getting a pick from a wide variety of genres.

Source: Shutterstock

There’s roughly 30 new movies coming out in September. However, many of these will only be having limited releases. That makes it difficult to really plan around watching those films. Instead, we’re just going to be listing the movie theater releases for September 2019 that will be coming out nationwide.

Here are the movie theater releases for September 2019 to keep an eye out for.

September 6

September 13

September 16

September 20

September 27

You can head on over to Movie Insider if you want to see the rest of the movie theater releases coming out in September. That includes those that are only getting a limited released. We also still have our list from last month to take a look at in case there might have been something you missed in August.

You can also follow this link to see what is is coming to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in September. You know. Just in case you don’t feel like leaving the house to watch something new.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.