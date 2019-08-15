Pumpkin Spice Spam? This Time It’s Not a Hoax

Pumpkin Spice Spam is a thing and it will be heading to store shelves next month.

Source: Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com

Here’s the thing. This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard of Pumpkin Spice Spam. Hormel (NYSE: HRL ) originally joked about introducing such a product a few years back. However, that was just a joke. This time it’s really coming.

So when exactly will customers be able to get their hands on Pumpkin Spice Spam? It will come to Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) stores starting on Sept. 23. This will also have it being available on the Spam website. These will be the only places that customer can get the strange food from.

I’m in the camp that doesn’t understand enjoying Spam in the first place. So this is a definite “no” from me, but what about those that do like the food? Some people over at The Daily Meal got to try it early and the general consensus is that it isn’t bad.

That’s all fine dandy, but let’s take a look at how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are overreacting to the Pumpkin Spice Spam.

“In the products that no one really asked for category … This fall you can drink your pumpkin spice latte with a plate of pumpkin spice Spam. Unfortunately, this is a real thing.”

“I’ve had plenty of spam in my day, especially fried spam with breakfast. But pumpkin spice spam, No way!”

“Hotdog flavored ice cream, pumpkin spice spam. What is the world coming to?!? But more importantly who eats this stuff!!”

“Who would have thought that they could take something as nasty as Spam and make it ever worse.”

“Kudos to spam for bringing down the pumpkin spice movement from the inside.”

Looks like I’m not alone is my distaste for Spam after all.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.