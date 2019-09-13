3 Friday the 13th Images to Post on Social Media

Today is Friday the 13th and InvestorPlace has put together a collection of images to share on social media.

Source: Raiden Pictures / Shutterstock

Not only is it Friday the 13th, but there’s also a full moon tonight. It might just be the perfect time to plan for something spooky. Personally, I’m going to go watch IT Chapter Two tonight. You don’t have to spend money to enjoy the day though. Maybe just take some time to check out the full moon instead.

So why exactly do people get bothered on Friday the 13th? It all comes down to superstitions. Some believe that the date brings with it bad luck. There’s no real way to prove that, but it doesn’t keep some people from worry about the day any less.

It’s also interesting to note that we don’t really know the origins of the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. It’s possible that all of this started back in the Middle Ages, but the history surrounding the day is a bit murky. Either way, it’s best not to let it be a bother.

Check out the following gallery for a short collection of Friday the 13th images to share on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and other places online.

Friday the 13th Images to Post on Social Media

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.