Sonos Move: 10 Things to Know About the New Bluetooth Speaker

Sonos Move is on the way and it looks like it will be a blessing to those wanting good audio on the go.

Here’s what to know about the new speaker from Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO ).

The new smartspeaker will be available for purchase starting on Sept. 24.

This will have the device up for grabs to countries around the world.

Customers that want to purchase the Sonos Move will be paying $399 for the device.

It's also worth noting that support for smart assistants

Owners will also be able to sync the smartspeaker up through

Anyone that is looking to take the speaker on the go will have 10 hours of continuous use.

The speaker is also able to survive for five days in standby mode.

The smartspeaker is able to connect to devices via Bluetooth, which make it easy to sync a smartphone to it.

It will also allow users to directly control the speaker through various music apps.

Owners of the device will also be able to put it through a fair amount of abuse due to its IP56 rating.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Sonos Move. You can also head over here to check out our article covering the rumors leading up to the introduction of the smartspeaker to see what we got right and wrong.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.