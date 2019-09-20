Walgreens Drone Delivery Tests to Begin Next Month

Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) drone delivery is coming to Virginia in October as part of a test run.

This will have the Walgreens drone delivery being available to residents living in Christiansburg. That will allow these residents to choose from over 100 items that they can have shipped to their homes via drone.

The Walgreens drone delivery test is due to its partnership with Wing Aviation. Wing belongs to the family of companies underneath Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ). It has been testing out drones at the nearby Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

The partnership between Wing and Walgreens will make it the first U.S. retailer to offer on-demand drone delivery to customers. Teaming up with Wing also makes sense as it is the first company to receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for drone operation.

So what all can customers expect to get from the Walgreens drone delivery tests? We’ll customers can choose what they want, but they can also order premade packs. These packs offer a variety of different goods for different circumstances. They are as follows.

Allergy

Baby

Cough/Cold

First aid

Pain

Kids’ snacks

The idea is that these quick packs will be able to get customers what they need without having to leave home. For example, someone not wanting to go out due to a cold could order the cough/cold pack. However, it’s also worth pointing out that customers won’t be able to have the Walgreens drone delivery service drop off prescriptions.

WBA stock was up 1% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.