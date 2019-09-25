Why Investors Should Stay Away From Tilray Stock

Shares of Canadian cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY ) have been in a continuous decline ever since TLRY stock touched $300 about a year ago. Over that year, every time Tilray stock has shown some signs of strength, that strength has quickly disappeared. As a result, TLRY has ultimately done nothing but grind lower.

Source: Shutterstock

Today, TLRY stock trades hands below $30, more than 90% below where the stock was just about a year ago.

There’s a reason for this huge decline of Tilray stock. Actually, there are a few reasons for the plunge. First, the valuation of TLRY stock has consistently been illogical. Second, Tilray’s sales growth ramp has been unimpressive relative to the valuation of Tilray stock. Third, the entire cannabis market has been under pressure. Fourth, the recent vaping crisis has dampened enthusiasm about a rebound of the cannabis market in late 2019.

So overall, it’s been nothing but bad news for Tilray stock over the past year, and that’s why the shares have shed more than 90% of their value.

The bad news is that there’s probably more weakness ahead for TLRY. Its valuation is still illogical and requires investors to have a lot of faith in its future growth. But its prior growth does not warrant such faith. Moreover, its outlook is not inspiring, considering the trends of the cannabis market and vaping-related pressures.

As a result, for the foreseeable future, it is probably best to avoid TLRY stock. It may bounce soon. But I wouldn’t buy TLRY following that bounce. Until the company’s core fundamentals reverse course, Tilray stock will fail to stage a meaningful and sustainable turnaround.

Tilray Has Challenges

The biggest issue facing TLRY stock is that the company has some serious challenges.

The one major positive catalyst for TLRY is that the global cannabis market will be huge one day. That is, Generation Z and Millennial consumers in developed countries enjoy consuming cannabis nearly as much as they enjoy drinking alcohol. Consequently, once cannabis is legalized around the world, the legal cannabis market looks poised to become nearly as large as the alcoholic beverage market.

Sure, converting black-market demand into legal demand will be challenging. But the conversion should occur as the legal supply chain becomes robust enough to produce cannabis at a significant discount to black-market marijuana.

For Tilray, though, that’s where the good news ends.

In this cannabis market, TLRY is a really small player. Canadian cannabis market leaders Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) both look well-positioned to generate north of $400 million of sales this year. Tilray is poised to take in less than $200 million. Further, the company isn’t very profitable, as its gross margins are weak and it is running huge losses, while Aphria (NYSE: APHA ) is already profitable. TLRY has no exciting next-gen products on the horizon. Likewise, it’s not doing much when it comes to expanding globally, making inroads in the U.S. market or increasing its capacity. The company’s business is rather vanilla.

In other words, at this point, there isn’t much that is tangibly special about Tilray. That’s a problem because if the cannabis market does get really huge over the next several years, many companies will enter the sector. If TLRY can’t differentiate itself from its competitors, then its long-term sustainability becomes questionable.

Tilray Stock Is Too Expensive

Since Tilray’s long-term sustainability is questionable at this point, TLRY stock is too richly valued.

Trading at a one-year-forward enterprise value (EV)-to-sales multiple of over eight, Tilray is more richly valued than Canopy, Aurora, and Aphria. The median forward EV-to-sales multiple of all marijuana stocks is 6.9. Thus, TLRY stock is trading more than 15% above the average valuation of its peers.

The fundamentals underlying Tilray don’t really warrant this premium. Unless investors think the company is positioned for hyperbolic growth that will eclipse its competitors’ expansion over the next few years, Tilray stock is overvalued at this point.

I don’t think that there’s much to support that idea. Consequently, I don’t think the fundamentals at this point warrant Tilray’s relatively high valuation in what is already a richly valued group.

The Bottom Line on TLRY Stock

All pot stocks – even the highest quality marijuana stocks – are tough to buy right now because of macro supply, vape-related, and legal pressures facing the entire cannabis industry. Tilray isn’t one of the highest quality marijuana stocks. As a result, the best way to look at TLRY stock today is as a garden variety stock in a struggling industry.

Does anything about that description scream buy? It shouldn’t. For the foreseeable future, then, the best thing to do is avoid Tilray stock.

As of this writing, Luke Lango was long CGC and APHA.