Friday Apple Rumors: HKmap Live Saga Continues With Plea from Lawmakers

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more news surrounding the HKmap Live app. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

HKmap Live: The continuing controversy around the HKmap Live app grows larger with a letter from U.S. lawmakers, reports AppleInsider. A group of Senators and representatives has come together to sign a letter asking Apple to bring the app back to the App Store. This comes after its initial removal, reinstation, and subsequent removal again. The app allows users to update maps of Hong Kong and was in use by protestors to track police activity. The group of lawmakers behind the letter come from both sides of the aisle.

Quanta: A new rumor claims that Apple is getting support for self-driving cars from Quanta, MacRumors notes. This report claims that the computer company is currently offering its services to both AAPL and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google to aid in autonomous vehicles. Further information about the two companies working together is unavailable.

MacBook Pro Icon Leaks: A new icon in the macOS 10.15.1 beta may show the next MacBook Pro, reports 9to5Mac. The icon in the image appears slightly different than the current MacBook Pro models available for purchase. This may mean that it represents a MacBook Pro that isn’t out yet. Rumors claim that Apple is preparing to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro in the near future.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.