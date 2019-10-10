Square (NYSE:SQ) stock has come down to earth recently. The disruptive fintech company has seen a correction in its stock price. On August 1, SQ stock closed at $80.98. As of this writing, the stock is down almost 24%, trading at $61.87.

Square is set to report quarterly earnings on November 6. Zacks is reporting that analysts are raising their estimate revisions for SQ. This suggests the company’s revenue and earnings numbers should support its current stock price.

So, what should investors do? In the near term, it stands to get a bump from a revised transaction cost policy. But I’m of the opinion that you have to look at Square stock as a long-term play. And in that regard, Square has other avenues for growth that should get investors excited.

A Price Increase Is Just the Beginning

My colleague Josh Enomoto wrote recently about a change to Square’s transaction cost policy. Beginning November 1, Square will charge all customers 2.6% plus 10 cents “for tapped, dipped, and swiped transactions.” The previous transaction cost was a flat 2.75%.

This has become a tempest in a teapot. Small business owners, who stand to be hurt the most by this change, took to social media and other forums to criticize the change. I’ll admit it’s a gutsy move to initiate an action that will hurt an audience that makes up 46% of your payment volume.

But Square needed to do it. For Square, the move should allow it to see an improvement in its gross margin. And because this policy is being instituted right before the holiday season, Square should get a revenue boost from the increased transaction volume.

And I don’t see many small business owners deciding that they’re not going to use Square, even if they might have to pass along a nominal cost to their customers. This is particularly true when Square continues to initiate services that will allow it to provide continued value beyond their core payment processing service.

Square Recently Announced Plans to Move into E-commerce

Last year, Square raised some eyebrows by acquiring website builder Weebly. Now the company is proving there was a method to the madness.

Square is rolling out new products to help small businesses build out websites and e-commerce stores. This puts Square into competition with Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP). With Square’s established customer base and established suite of products, there’s no reason to believe they shouldn’t be a significant player in this space with proper execution.

Square Is Taking Many Bites of the Apple

In addition to expanding its e-commerce efforts, Square is also looking into offering a commercial lending service.

Additionally, SQ is leveraging its Square Cash app to test small scale, stock trading capability similar to Robinhood. When you consider that Square already has about 2.5 times the active users of Robinhood right now, it’s not hard to see how this could become a major growth channel.

Could SQ Stock Be as Disruptive as Cryptocurrencies?

The benefits of cryptocurrency are more privacy, faster speed and lower price. The underlying blockchain technology will give cryptocurrencies an edge in privacy for some time. However, in terms of transaction speed and price, it’s getting harder to ignore the benefits companies like Square are able to offer to customers in U.S. dollars.

Is Square going to replace cryptocurrencies? No. In fact, as I wrote back in August, Square is actually making a bet on bitcoin. In the second quarter, Square reported that its crypto-friendly Square Cash app made $125 million in revenue from bitcoin. That was nearly double what it made from bitcoin in the first quarter.

What’s Next for Square Stock?

From the outside looking in, investors could be concerned about Square trying to insert itself into so many different areas. But that would be missing the point. They don’t have to be successful at all of them. But being able to offer the services will help it stay relevant in a space that is going to remain competitive.

Over time, users are the ones that decide the winners and the losers in a space like fintech. Although Square may not be as well-known as PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Shopify, it is becoming harder to ignore. At the end of the company’s second quarter, Square’s gross payment volume increased 25% year-over-year, reaching $26.8 billion. And Square’s adjusted revenue grew 46% year over year.

Did the Square stock price get ahead of itself? Perhaps. But Square is growing rapidly with just its core payment processing service. As it expands its core capabilities, there’s no reason to believe it’s going to stop growing.

As of this writing, Chris Markoch did not have a position in any of the aforementioned securities.