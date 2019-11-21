Add Cronos Stock to the List of Canadian Pot Stocks to Avoid

The night before Candian pot company Cronos (NASDAQ: CRON ) announced it had received a $1.8 billion investment from Altria in December 2018 Chief Executive Mike Gorenstein was so excited that he had trouble sleeping, confessing to MarketWatch that “we can now go and do the things we want to do.” Cronos stock did a lot, then it did the opposite.

Source: Shutterstock

Gorenstein’s optimistic view of the future has yet to materialize for holders of Chron stock, whose price has fallen 35 percent since January.

While Cronos stock has outperformed rivals such as Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) , which has slumped 52 percent in 2018 and Tilray ( NASDAQ :TLRY ), which plunged 72 percent, they have underperformed the S&P 500, which has gained more than 20 percent this year.

Though CRON stock is currently trading at a 47 percent discount to the median 52-week price target of Wall Street analysts of $9.83, investors should resist the urge to buy this value trap. There are many reasons why I believe this to be the case.

A Closer Look at Cronos Stock

First, I have concerns about the company’s recent $300 million acquisition of the U.S. Cannabidiol (CBD) company Lord Jones. According to MarketWatch, CRON paid between 75 to 150 times the company’s 2018 revenue. I know that the CBD market is poised to skyrocket from $5 billion this year to $23.7 billion in 2023, but that valuation is hard to fathom.

Even more problematic was the fact that a hedge fund founded by Cronos’s CEO and a longtime director stood to collect 40% of the purchase price, including more than $20 million in fees. Though there is no evidence that any laws were broken, this raises many questions about the quality of the corporate governance at CRON, which should concern shareholders.

The rollout of Canada’s legal weed market also hasn’t gone well. There aren’t enough retail stores in Ontario, the country’s most populous province, among other places.

Demand also has been lackluster, and inventories are rising. According to Health Canada, the total stock of weed was 48,918 kilograms at the end of June, an increase from 30,746 kilograms.

The Illegal Market and Cronos Stock

Not surprisingly, prices have plunged. Data from Statistics Canada shows the average legal cannabis price fell 3.9 percent to $10.65 per gram during the second quarter.

Prices were $9.75 during the fourth quarter last year. Meanwhile, prices in the illegal market are also on the decline. They averaged $5.59 per gram in the most recent quarter. Given such a huge price disparity, illegal pot dealers aren’t going anywhere.

Pot stocks are also heavily shorted and move at the slightest provocation. The sector’s move yesterday is a case in point. CRON stock and other pot stocks moved up on optimism that the U.S. Congress would pass a long-overdue law decriminalizing marijuana. Unfortunately, all that happened was a procedural vote called a mark-up.

Even if the House passed the bill, the Republican-controlled Senate probably wouldn’t take it up during a presidential election that’s going to be the nastiest in recent memory.

As of this writing, Jonathan Berr did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.