Consider Adding New Positions in U.S. Cannabis Stocks

It’s looking like cannabis stocks just might have bottomed out, and it has been a long time coming. In this week’s episode of “Moneyline,” Matt McCall wants investors to know that if they have a long-term perspective, the fundamentals really do matter. That’s why he’s still confident in pot despite its serious shellacking.

Well, why’s that? Just this week, the U.S. House of Representative’s Judiciary Committee approved a bill that legalizes marijuana at the federal level. Many analysts say it’s likely the bill will pass the Democrat-controlled House, but it faces a tougher battle in the Senate. But that doesn’t matter. The existence of the bill itself is still a good sign for cannabis investors. McCall is declaring 2020 the year of cannabis — politicians just need to wake up. He argues such legislation would essentially solve the vaping crisis and clear up issues with black-market marijuana.

So how can investors play this week’s good news? Start with U.S. cannabis companies. Take a look at Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS: CWBHF ) and Acreage Holdings (OTCMKTS: ACRGF ). Those companies, along with a few others, are reporting annualized revenue between $100 million and $200 million. McCall says now is a perfect opportunity to build on existing positions in these names or add new ones, as these stocks have bright futures ahead. And while he’s still a fan of the big Canadian names, there are better opportunities to get lit right now.

McCall’s Podcast

There’s another emerging trend that McCall is big on: biotech stocks. There’s one name in particular, Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP ), that’s making big waves. CRSP stock is up an amazing 120% year-to-date — and McCall identified this name earlier in 2019 as part of his Early Stage Investing portfolio for its potential in gene editing.

This week’s news easily justified CRSP’s place in that portfolio. On Nov. 19, Crispr announced that patients receiving its CTX001 gene-editing therapy were experiencing significant benefits. This therapy is specifically designed for patients with severe blood disorders, and works by singling out and editing affected cells. One patient living with a form of beta thalassemia had been dependent on blood transfusions, receiving as many as 16 a year. After nine months with CTX001, that patient is now considered transfusion independent.

McCall is particularly interested in the treatment’s use in patients with sickle cell disease, a blood disorder that causes severe pain. And based on his recent travels to Lisbon, Portugal, healthcare will soon evolve to cure these diseases. In the future, he believes they’ll even be cured at the embryonic level.

So what else did he learn in Portugal? Tune in to “Moneyline” for more on his travels and the future of healthcare as it relates to artificial intelligence.

