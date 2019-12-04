4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Explode

Never mind the looming impeachment of President Donald Trump, that market valuations are extended, or that the “Phase 1” trade deal between the United States and China was a bit of a letdown. Stocks are surging to new record highs thanks to strong seasonal tailwinds and a resurgence in the economic data.

While much of the focus has been on mega-cap and large-cap stocks, smaller stocks are starting to enjoy a rebound from recent selloffs, especially in beaten down areas like energy and mining.

Here are four small-cap stocks that look ready to blast higher:

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Source: StockCharts.com

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN ) are poised to push up and over five-month resistance levels near $2.40, opening the door to a challenge of its 200-day moving average that would be worth a gain of 25% from here.

The company will next report results on Feb. 27 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 11 cents per share on revenues of $740 million. Analyst coverage was recently initiated by SunTrust with a “hold” rating.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Source: StockCharts.com

Shares of Whiting Petrolium (NYSE: WLL ) are initiating a new uptrend with a push above its upper Bollinger Band, opening the door to a retest of the mid-September high near $12, which would be worth a gain of more than 70% from here. The company is focused on the development of crude oil and natural gas resources in the Rocky Mountain region.

WLL will next report results on Feb. 26 after the close. Analysts are looking for a loss of 31 cents per share on revenues of $381.3 million.

Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE ) shares are challenging overhead resistance going back to August, opening the door to a run to its 200-day moving average. CPE is focused on the development of shale resources in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

The company will next report results on Feb. 25 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 21 cents per share on revenues of $162.3 million.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

Source: StockCharts.com

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN: NOG ) are once again attempting a breakout above its 200-day moving average, thus ending a downtrend pattern that has been in play since the summer of 2018. Downside risk is protected by a solid base of support near $1.80.

NOG recently announced it would initiate a $0.015 per share quarterly dividend starting in April as CEO Brandon Elliott steps down and is replaced by the current CFO.