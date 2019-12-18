Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock continues to trade at penny stock levels. Shares of Nokia are down nearly 38% in 2019. Most of that decline occurred after the company issued earnings on Oct. 23. Nokia missed analysts’ earnings estimates by a penny. However, it was the forward guidance that spooked investors.

Much of the investor concern has to do with the fact that Nokia has lagged behind its competitors such as Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Huawei in 5G initiatives. By itself, that might not be an issue. But when the company is saying they might not be reaping the benefits of its 5G investments for another two years, it will draw unwanted attention toward a company’s stock.

The First Step Is Admitting You Have a Problem

In November, Bhaskar Gorti, the head of Nokia’s software business, declared that Nokia did not have a 5G problem. Only time will tell if Gorti is correct. However, one tenet of public relations (or in this case of investor relations), is simply this: if you have to issue a press release to downplay a negative, the negative is usually true, at least to some degree.

And this is Nokia’s problem. From a tactical standpoint, Gorti may be spot on. Some of the advances in 5G technology are still in the earliest stages of development. But while Ericsson is raising its market forecast, Nokia is lowering theirs. Plus, Nokia has already cut their dividend as a way of conserving cash to pay for its initiatives.

A Wrong Choice in 5G Chips

However, Gorti’s claims were refuted somewhat by Nokia’s own CEO Rajeev Suri. On the company’s third quarter earnings call, Suri acknowledged that the company’s 5G profit margins have been weighed down due to the higher cost for its ReefShark chipset. The chip uses field programmable gate array (FPGA) silicon, which is an integrated circuit that can be configured by a customer after manufacturing. The benefits of this programmability are flexibility and a time-to-market advantage.

The downside of FPGAs is cost and power consumption. However, according to Sandro Tavares, Nokia’s global head of Mobile Networks Marketing, the choice to use custom FGGAs over the more conventional software-on-a-chip (SoCs) was due to the perceived advantage of FPGAs to “put together the efficiency characteristics of an SoC but with the flexibility of being able to program via firmware.”

Tavares went on to say that at the time the company chose to go with FPGAs, 5G standards were not completely defined. However, according to Tavares, “FPGAs do cost more in unit price, and they do use more power.”

To help change that balance, Nokia is moving toward developing custom SoCs. However, development can be a long process, frequently over two years. But according to Tavares, “We have been working on the development for quite a while right now. We are now starting to ship the first products with our SoCs replacing some of the FPGAs.”

Nokia Believes It Is Playing the Long Game

According to Gorti, the 5G cycle consists of several parts. And to that end, Gorti believes Nokia has at least a two- to three-year lead on Ericsson in software development. And the company also has a lead in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, or fixed wireless access.

The significance for Nokia is that 80% of the mobile network is actually software. Plus, virtualization of networks (meaning that mobile network hardware can be replaced by software operated from a cloud service) will speed up for 5G networks.

Not All Analysts are Convinced

InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin pointed out that investors don’t trust Nokia. And that means that the company’s stock price, which is currently below $5, is in fact a fair price. Amit Harchandani, a sector analyst at Citi in London, says Nokia is a “show me” story. According to Harchandani, the company needs to demonstrate clear progress on the 5G front in order to win back the trust of investors.

For now, investors are less concerned about how Nokia will be successful in 5G. They want to know if Nokia will be successful in 5G. Until Nokia can convince them that they are, the stock will struggle to move higher.

As of this writing, Chris Markoch did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.