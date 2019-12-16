It’s Time to Take Some Chips Off the Table With Nvidia Stock

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) finally look to have run into some resistance after a red-hot run up. NVDA stock is up nearly 10% over the past eight trading days after bottoming out near the $200 area on Dec. 3. Nvidia is now up 100 points, or 75%, for 2019. This eclipses even the enormous 60% rally for semiconductor stocks generally in that same time frame. NVDA stock has come too far, too fast, which means it’s time for an overdue pullback in Nvidia.

Source: Allmy / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia reported earnings on Nov. 14 with a beat on both the top and bottom line, but also lowered guidance. Initially the stock sold off on the news but has since added on nearly 20 points. This is despite the fact that revenues have now declined four quarters in a row on an annualized basis. Gaming, which comprises the largest revenue segment, fell 6% from a year ago. It appears that the days of rapid growth are likely over as Nvidia matures.

The recent rally means NVDA is getting rather rich on a valuation basis. Its current price-to-earnings ratio is back above 50 and at the highest level of the past 10 years. Other metrics, such as price-to-sales and price-to-cash flow, are at similarly lofty levels. Previous times when Nvidia stock exceeded a 50 multiple marked a significant intermediate-term high for NVDA stock.

Valuations do ultimately matter, even for momentum driven stocks like NVDA. A multiple contraction is likely in the offing which will provide a headwind for Nvidia stock over the coming months.

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade.

Nvidia stock is looking toppy and tired from a technical take. NVDA is back in overbought territory on a 9-day RSI basis with a reading above 70. Bollinger Percent B exceeded the 100 threshold before finally weakening. Momentum has failed to confirm the latest leg higher.

NVDA stock is trading at a big premium to the 50-day moving average, which has been a precursor to a pullback in the past. Implied volatility is now at the lowest level of the year, a usually reliable contrarian bearish sign of complacency.

Most importantly, Nvidia stock had a reversal day on Friday. Shares made another run at a fresh new recent high before selling off sharply and actually closing lower on the day. This type of doji candlestick pattern is many times indicative of a potential trend reversal. It is even more powerful given the magnitude of the recent rally. The buyers have finally become exhausted and the sellers have taken control.

Stock traders should look to short NVDA on any further strength. A breakout past $250 would be a logical stop out point on the chart. An initial downside price target of the $190 support area makes sense. The next ex-dividend date should come in late February with an expected dividend of 16 cents. Earnings are also due in mid February so closing the position out before then would reduce any earnings related risk or dividend owed.

Bottom Line on NVDA Stock

As mentioned, implied volatility (IV) sits at the lowest levels of the past 12 months with a current IV percentile of 0%. This means option prices haven’t been cheaper in the past year. This favors long volatility strategies when constructing trades.

Option traders can buy a put diagonal spread trade to position for a pullback. The Jan $220/Dec $215 put diagonal costs roughly $5.50. The maximum risk on the trade is $550 per spread. Ideally, NVDA closes near $215 on December expiration this Friday for maximum potential gain. Additional weekly put options can be sold against the long January puts to further reduce the initial cost.

As of this writing, Tim Biggam did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Anyone interested in finding out more about option-based strategies or for a free trial of the Delta Desk Research Report can email Tim at timbiggam@gmail.com.