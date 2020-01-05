5 Chinese Stocks to Buy When Coronavirus Fears Fade

Do a Google search of “coronavirus.” Read the first few headlines. You would reasonably think that the world is coming to an end. Here are my first three search results for “coronavirus:”

From the New York Times: “Alarm Grows as Markets Tumble and Death Toll Rises”

From the Washington Post: “Worries grow that quarantine in China is not enough to stem increasingly virulent coronavirus”

And, from the San Francisco Chronicle: “San Francisco activates emergency operations to ‘ensure public safety’”

Ouch. Sounds bad, doesn’t it?

But, here’s the reality. While the 2019/20 Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is bad, it’s not that bad.

It’s limited (a little over 6,000 confirmed cases is pretty small in terms of the history of global pandemics). It’s contained (only five cases in the U.S. versus over 100 suspected U.S. cases for the last global coronavirus outbreak, SARS, in 2002/03). The Wuhan coronavirus is also not very lethal with a mere 3% fatality rate, which isn’t much more lethal than an average flu pandemic and is far less than the 10% fatality rate of SARS. Nor is it all that “contagious.” The reproductive rate — how many people a carrier is expected to infect — is considered to be about 2. SARS had a reproductive rate of roughly 3.5.

Most importantly, it will blow over in a few months. Previous pandemics, including SARS, only lasted a few months. This one may be even shorter, given how much quarantining has already been done and how quickly scientists are progressing towards a vaccine.

So, when I see Chinese stocks tumble as if the world was going to end because of coronavirus, I see a buying opportunity.

Sure, these stocks won’t bounce back right away. They’ll remain depressed so long as coronavirus fears stick around. But, those fears will subside. When they do, beaten-up Chinese stocks will bounce back.

Chinese Stocks to Buy When Coronavirus Fears Fade: Alibaba (BABA)

Percentage Decline from Coronavirus: 10%

Chinese tech giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) has seen its stock drop 10% in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, and for no good reason.

The SARS outbreak negatively impacted retail sales growth in China by about 20% over the course of roughly six months. As soon as SARS was fully contained, retail sales picked back up to the their normal rate. With respect to the Wuhan coronavirus, you have a significantly less lethal, less severe outbreak that appears to be far better contained. Thus, you’re talking about maybe a 10% haircut to retail sales growth over two to three months, before retail sales trends rebound back to normal.

That’s not much. Also, this is an ecommerce company. If consumers really were afraid to go out and shop, wouldn’t they just turn to online shopping? That’s a tailwind, not a headwind, for Alibaba. And, corporate spending likely won’t be hurt by this temporary phenomena, so it’s tough to see how Alibaba’s cloud business gets hurt by the coronavirus at all.

Big picture — Alibaba doesn’t have much direct exposure to adverse impacts of the coronavirus, and those adverse impacts will be small and short-lived. Consequently, any and all weakness in BABA stock here is nothing more than a longer-term buying opportunity.

Luckin Coffee (LK)

Percentage Decline from Coronavirus: 25%

The Chinese stock which has been hurt the most by the coronavirus is Luckin Coffee (NYSE: LK ). Shares are down 25% over the past few trading days for three big reasons.

First, LK stock had run up a ton to start the year, so shares were just looking for an excuse to cool off and pullback. Second, Luckin’s coffee shops are the exact places Chinese consumers will cut back on visiting so long as they’re concerned about getting sick. Third, Luckin has a ton of stores in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

But, if you consider that adverse economic impacts of pandemics traditionally don’t extend beyond the lifetime of that pandemic and that the Wuhan coronavirus will likely be fully contained with the next few months, then you will see LK as a stock that has lost a fourth of its value based on what could be bad numbers for just one quarter.

Seem like an overreaction? It is.

Taking a step back, Luckin Coffee is still one of the most explosive growth stories in China, capitalizing on a big consumption shift in China towards regular coffee-drinking. One day, this company will be the Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) of China. A minor pandemic in early 2020 won’t change that.

So, look past the noise. Understand that near-term coronavirus headwinds won’t last. And stick with LK stock for the long haul.

JD.Com (JD)

Percentage Decline from Coronavirus: 7%

Much like Alibaba stock, JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD ) stock has been hit on concerns that widespread coronavirus fear will slow retail sales growth in China and therefore slow the ecommerce giant’s growth trajectory.

But, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, this “slowdown” won’t be much of a slowdown for JD. It will likely be less severe than the SARS slowdown, which was just a 20% slowdown in retail sales growth. It will also be constricted to the lifetime of the outbreak, which will likely be just a few months. And, it won’t hit the e-commerce segment that hard, since shopping online doesn’t put individuals at risk of getting sick.

So, the negative fallout from the coronavirus on JD.Com’s core operations won’t be that big, and will be constrained to one quarter.

At the same time, economic conditions in China are improving thanks to easing trade tensions and easing central bank policy. Labor markets also remain healthy. Consequently, once coronavirus concerns ease, consumer spending trends should rebound to healthy levels, and JD.Com should get back to firing on all cylinders.

Ultimately, JD stock may remain choppy so long as coronavirus fears stick around. But, once they fade, rebounding consumer strength should propel JD stock to multi-year highs.

NIO (NIO)

Percentage Decline from Coronavirus: 15%

Next to Luckin Coffee, another Chinese stock which has been hit hard by coronavirus concerns is NIO (NYSE: NIO ). The Chinese premium electric vehicle (EV) maker has seen its stock plunge 15% in about a week on fears that consumers won’t buy new cars so long as they are scared of getting sick.

That makes sense. By and large, Chinese consumers won’t buy new cars so long as they are scared of getting sick. But, Chinese consumers will only remain scared of getting sick so long as the outbreak is still “breaking out”, and that will likely only be for the next few weeks. Thereafter, coronavirus fears will fade, and consumers will start buying new cars again.

Once they do, a bunch of them will buy EVs, both because there has been a lot of EV hype in China recently and because Chinese government officials did not cut EV subsidies this year. Some of those EV buyers will opt for NIO’s premium EVs. This sustained demand will keep the current uptrend in NIO’s sales volume alive and well for the next few quarters.

So long as that uptrend remains alive and well, NIO stock will keep powering higher.

Weibo (WB)

Percentage Decline from Coronavirus: 8%

Shares of Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo (NASDAQ: WB ) — often dubbed the Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) of China — have dropped about 8% since coronavirus fears have hit the public markets.

In simple terms, the drop makes sense. Weibo is a Chinese company. China’s economy will slow because of the coronavirus outbreak. So, WB stock should drop.

That all makes sense. But, when you take a deeper look, things stop adding up.

Weibo is an online social sharing platform. People aren’t going to stop sharing online during this pandemic. If anything, because it generates buzz and because they are sharing less physically, Chinese consumers will share more online during this pandemic. Marketers aren’t going to stop advertising, either, because of an outbreak that hit only a few thousand people. Instead, they’ll keep spending to keep chasing engaged eyeballs and attention.

So long as Weibo’s engagement and ad revenue trends remain robust, WB stock should march higher.

That’s exactly what will happen with Weibo over the next few months. Coronavirus fears will fade. Weibo’s engagement and revenue numbers will trend higher. WB stock will rally.

As of this writing, Luke Lango was long BABA, LK and NIO.