Aurora Cannabis Must Win Back Investors’ Trust in 2020

After losing four-fifths of its value from its March 2019 peak, investors are wary of looking at Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) today. And after it closed below $2.00 a share, Aurora stock is still relatively expensive with its $2.1 billion market capitalization.

Shareholders should fear deteriorating fundamentals in 2020.

Not only did the hot money entering the sector dry up, but the sector as a whole faces multiple challenges ahead. The question is whether Aurora has the management capabilities and financial health to navigate through excess supply, weak demand and higher competition.

How will Aurora Cannabis win back investor trust? The 2.0 product launch is a start.

Pricing Pressure

Statistics Canada — a Canadian government agency — reported that illegal pot prices are falling, widening the gap between the legalized and illegal industries. The price of legal cannabis rose to 10.30 CAD in the fourth quarter of last year. In that same time, illegal cannabis prices fell to 5.73 CAD, down from 6.44 CAD. The price disparity illustrates the major challenges that cannabis corporations face. So, what might help Aurora’s prospects in the near term?

According to Aurora’s Chief Corporate Office Cam Battley, the company has a four-part strategy to embrace Cannabis 2.0. These pillars are:

“… using quality extracts, leveraging proprietary extraction technologies to produce high-potency concentrates, providing a range of superior products to suit different consumer preferences and using our expertise to produce consistent and reliable products at scale.”

To kick off this plan, Aurora will launch vapes, concentrates, gummies and cookies. But worries from investors should persist. Shares will need to price in the risks of these new products reaching store shelves but not selling out. If the product expires before selling, Aurora will have to write-down the inventory, increasing quarterly losses in the process.

Demand Pressures

In its fiscal 2020 first quarter, Aurora reported non-wholesale cannabis net revenue falling 19% to $60.5 million. Medical cannabis revenue grew 3%, helped by its patient base topping 91,000 in the quarter. Still, medical cannabis prices fell 6% because Aurora needed temporary pricing incentives to spur demand. The good news is that if such promotions earned Aurora customer loyalty, medical cannabis sales should grow steadily throughout 2020.

Government regulations also continue to hamper Aurora’s path to healthy profitability. The company had to absorb excise taxes. But on the flip side, international growth may increase. Once again, it’s clear that investors have plenty of operational risks to worry about. Germany — where it has leading market share in natural medical cannabis — requires a growing sales force. What’s more, once Aurora figures out its distribution constraints, order rates will improve and revenue from international markets will grow.

Opportunity

Aurora still needs to increase its capacity to then increase its long-term profit margins. So far, its wholesale production is not facing any significant pricing pressures. That gives the company time to develop its high-quality cannabis production. For instance, this output is replicable and scalable, which implies its vast facilities will have high production efficiency per square foot. That competitive advantage should set Aurora apart from its peers.

Valuation

In a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model, we use a revenue exit multiple to calculate terminal value. Assume that the multiple is 11 times and that revenue will grow 55% annually. This implies a fair value of $3.25.

Conversely, Stock Rover gives the stock an overall score of 29. This is an aggregation of the following sub-scores:

Based on enterprise value-to-sales ratio, Aurora stock has a fair value of $2.19.

My Takeaway on ACB Stock

Aurora Cannabis stock is one of the most disliked investments in the markets, at least for now. Management must win back shareholder trust. That starts with launching 2.0 products without issues. If revenue growth reaccelerates, investors will accumulate shares throughout 2020.

