Bitcoin Rallies as the Bull Market Reaches New Highs

It’s time for President Donald Trump and his #4MoreYears campaign to move over. In this episode of “Moneyline” with Matt McCall, he’s here with some soothing words about today’s bull market and his new hashtag, #10MoreYears.

Source: InvestorPlace

That’s right, it’s not too good to be true. Just because the market seems to be reaching a new high every day — and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is about to hit the important 30,000 level — doesn’t mean we are on the brink of a major stock market collapse. If you think like that, you’re just going to do yourself in.

Looking forward to what McCall has dubbed the “Roaring 2020s,” it is important to be bold. Which is why Matt is looking at companies with $1 billion or less in market capitalization — the market segment where he’s had his biggest wins. Who would have thought that over the last 20 years, the biggest winners in the S&P 500 would include Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST ) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO )? But Monster Beverage grew from $34 million to $35 billion. And Tractor Supply grew from $31 million to $10.7 billion. Small-cap and micro-cap stocks are clearly the place to be.

And as McCall looks for the bull market to continue soaring for at least another decade, he has some words of caution. If you can’t handle the market, get out. Or at least, just get into the S&P 500.

One particularly worried subscriber recently asked him why two out of 10 stocks in a portfolio were down. But this mindset is dangerous. In this episode Matt reminds investors that you’re simply looking for one or two big winners. Those wins will cancel out — and far surpass — the rest of the losers.

McCall’s Podcast

The stock market isn’t the only thing rallying lately. Since the killing of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani in early January, bitcoin has been on the way up. That’s not surprising, as McCall has likened the cryptocurrency to safe-haven investments like gold and oil stocks. Bitcoin isn’t the only name in the crypto world that’s having a good start to 2020. Several smaller currencies — called “alt-coins” are starting the year strong. One, called augur (REP) is up almost 44% in the past month. And Matt has more of those high-performing alt-coins where that came from. He just launched a new cryptocurrency scoring system, designed to help investors find the big winners.

As Matt says, just like how software stocks were some of the biggest winners in the last two decades, bitcoin and its smaller peers will be some of the biggest winners in the future. And the alt-coins will show even bigger returns.

Tune in to this episode of “Moneyline” for more on how to play this bull market, everything you need to know about bitcoin and his brand new hashtag — #10MoreYears.

