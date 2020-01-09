It wasn’t that long ago analysts were writing the obituary for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). After two public relations disasters, including one involving food safety, some investors were leaving the fast-casual pioneer for dead.

Source: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

But investors love a good comeback story. And so it is that Chipotle has risen from the mat. In 2019, Chipotle stock recorded one of its best years in recent memory. CMG stock rose over 90%. The question on investors’ minds is can the Chipotle stock price go even higher in 2020? I believe the answer is yes. The company continues to successfully evolve its menu, while still ensuring it takes steps to ensure the trust of its customers.

The second point is extremely important. Because to fully appreciate where Chipotle is today, you have to remember what it has overcome.

The Scandals That Almost Destroyed Chipotle

In 2015, Chipotle was earning a reputation as one of the trendiest restaurants around. At a time when many other chains were in trouble, Chipotle and its “fast casual” dining was unique. One of the drivers behind the company at that time was its focus on producing “food with integrity.” The company struck a chord with the young, upwardly mobile audience and the phrase “fast casual” was born.

Chipotle stock rose to nearly $750 per share. That’s about 15% below its all-time high today. Then, disaster happened. A small number of stores were part of a food-borne illness scandal.

In fairness, Chipotle is not the first, nor will it be the last restaurant to be the focus of a food safety issue. But for a company that stood for sustainability and all the things that go along with that, it was a blow. CMG stock dropped over 35% in the weeks and months after the news broke. Then, just as its stock seemed to stabilize, Chipotle was identified as the target of a data breach.

Like the food-borne illness outbreak, the data breach was limited to stores in five states. No matter, the damage was done and the stock tumbled another 25%.

How Did Chipotle Turn the News in Its Favor?

Chipotle applied two lessons extremely well. First, the company accepted responsibility for the scandals and took concrete steps to ensure customers that they wouldn’t happen again. It seems like a simple thing, but in today’s “pass the buck” culture, that is not always a given.

The second thing the company did was use the scandals as an opportunity to reinvent itself. The company didn’t change its core offerings. But the company has tweaked the menu to offer new items. That is continuing in 2020 as Chipotle is expanding their offerings to include “Lifestyle Bowls” with ingredients targeted for keto and paleo diets. The company is also changing the oil used in the marinade for its grilled adobo chicken to make it compliant with the “Whole30” diet.

But changing the menu only did so much. Chipotle was fast to adapt to what they could see was a change in the ordering habits of their core audience. This included on-demand delivery and carryout. The company needed to give their core audience a reason, beyond ingredients, to visit its chain.

To that end, Chipotle formed a partnership with DoorDash in 2018. And they have invested heavily in their own digital presence. This makes it easy for customers to place orders on their mobile device.

One benefit of this initiative is an increase in sales to new users. As it turned out, some customers were intimidated by the breadth of menu items available to them. Being able to order at their pace takes away the pressure of holding up a line.

What’s Next for Chipotle Stock?

The analyst firms KeyBanc and SunTrust Banks both give Chipotle a $900 price target. That’s not a huge lift from where Chipotle stock is today. However, it shows that Chipotle should be able to continue building off the momentum of 2019.

Chipotle is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 4. The company has beat estimated earnings for eight consecutive quarters. Not surprisingly, that has corresponded with the run-up in the company’s stock price. Investors will be keenly interested to see if the company can continue that pattern.

As of this writing, Chris Markoch did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.