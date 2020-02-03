Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

9 Monster Microcaps for 2020

On February 5, Matt McCall will release his nine favorite high-growth-potential microcaps for rare 2,500% gains or more.

Wed, February 5 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Alphabet Earnings: Shares Drop 4.7% on Q4 Revenue Miss

Alphabet Earnings: Shares Drop 4.7% on Q4 Revenue Miss

GOOGL missed revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 3, 2020, 4:28 pm EST

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) earnings for the tech company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have shares falling after markets closed Thursday. That’s after reporting diluted earnings per share of $15.35 on revenue of $46.08 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was expecting EPS of $12.53 on revenue of $46.98 billion.

Alphabet Earnings: GOOGL Stock Falls 4% on Q4 Revenue Miss
Source: Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

Here’s a more in-depth look at the most recent Alphabet earnings report.

  • Adjusted EPS is sitting 20.20% higher than the $12.77 from the same time last year.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 17.31% above the $39.28 billion in Q4 2018.
  • Operating income of $9.27 billion is a 12.77% increase YoY from $8.22 billion.
  • Alphabet’s report also has net income coming in at $10.67 billion.
  • This is a 19.22% boost from its net income of $8.95 billion during the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet, has this to say about the GOOGL stock earnings report.

“I’m really pleased with our continued progress in Search and in building two of our newer growth areas — YouTube, already at $15 billion in annual ad revenue, and Cloud, which is now on a $10 billion revenue run rate.”

The company will be holding a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to go over the results of the Alphabet earnings report. It will be available to listen in on through a live webcast.

GOOGL stock was down 3.89% after-hours Thursday. The stock closed out the day up 3.48%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/02/alphabet-earnings-googl-stock-falls-4-on-q4-revenue-miss/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?