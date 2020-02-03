Alphabet Earnings: GOOGL Stock Falls 4% on Q4 Revenue Miss

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL , GOOG ) earnings for the tech company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have shares falling after markets closed Thursday. That’s after reporting diluted earnings per share of $15.35 on revenue of $46.08 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was expecting EPS of $12.53 on revenue of $46.98 billion.

Here's a more in-depth look at the most recent Alphabet earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is sitting 20.20% higher than the $12.77 from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 17.31% above the $39.28 billion in Q4 2018.

Operating income of $9.27 billion is a 12.77% increase YoY from $8.22 billion.

Alphabet’s report also has net income coming in at $10.67 billion.

This is a 19.22% boost from its net income of $8.95 billion during the same period of the year prior.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet, has this to say about the GOOGL stock earnings report.

“I’m really pleased with our continued progress in Search and in building two of our newer growth areas — YouTube, already at $15 billion in annual ad revenue, and Cloud, which is now on a $10 billion revenue run rate.”

GOOGL stock was down 3.89% after-hours Thursday. The stock closed out the day up 3.48%.

