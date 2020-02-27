AMD Stock Is Sick But Not Dead

As far as stocks are concerned, Wall Street is in a bit of a tizzy as they have already lost a big chunk in market capitalization. The S&P 500 has been feeling the pain, and the stock market has almost already had a full correction. Even past winning names like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock have suffered severe losses.

Source: Joseph GTK / Shutterstock.com

The media called the whole thing an orderly sell off but it has been painful for the bulls. Almost all S&P 500 stocks are down for the week except for a handful that are tied to virus solutions like Clorox (NYSE: CLX ).

The upside of this drop is that those who liked a company like AMD a week ago should love it now. AMD stock has dropped as much as 20% off its highs, which came last week.

It is Not Time to Panic and Sell Out of AMD Stock

Source: Charts by TradingView

Wall Street hates uncertainty, and this new virus seems like it’s running rampant on global scale. So yes, caution is warranted because we really don’t know the whole truth.

But this is where homework and opportunities arise. AMD stock is now falling into recent pivot levels and these often provide support. They won’t be hard lines in the sand, but rather braking zones to slow the free fall. The stock can still go lower, so investors should take the price action one level at a time.

Near $45 per share, AMD is potentially buyable on the dip. But since there is plenty we don’t know of the virus’ effects, all attempts to catch falling knives should be small, or a starter positions. Taking full positions is reckless at this point.

Furthermore, investors often make the mistake of adding to current positions too quickly and too close together from the original order. There is absolutely no rush to going all-in while markets are still within 10% of the all-time highs. AMD has an even bigger pivot level near $40 and $36 per share.

The fans will have the opportunity to get into it soon depending on how long this tizzy lasts. Nothing has changed this week other than sentiment, but we all know that investors are a fickle bunch. Now that the headlines are abuzz with the virus, the fear needs time to work itself out.

There is the danger of incremental selling. That could come if/when the U.S. announces that it, too, is seeing an increased spread of the virus. So far the U.S. has had only 15 cases of people who contracted it. Italy is already at that stage and so are parts of the Middle East. It’s only a matter of time before the US also announces it.

The Virus Threat Is Real, But Only Time Will Tell The Scope

Clearly there is reason to worry, but it’s more the uncertainty of the impact on company bottom lines that matters to Wall Street. In any case, the worst-case business scenario may not likely materialize. The world governments are committed to growth. So the more the virus impacts economies, the more stimulus they throw at it.

China already committed billions to offset those effects. Similarly in the United States the Federal reserve said yesterday that they will take appropriate measures to counteract the effects of the virus; this was a change from last week. In other words, the powers that be are ready to supercharge the economies if and when need it.

So when to catch the falling knives comes down to the individual investor risk tolerance and time frame. While there is no rush to enter new positions, there is plenty of upside opportunity for the brave ones who do. The options markets also offer cheap alternatives with very limited risk to get bullish on AMD stock and others. They should be small starter positions and with tight stops over this week and next.

AMD is not cheap but it never has been. You get what you pay for because it has been the best performing stock in the S&P 500 two years running. It was up 50% even during the 2018 market-wide debacle. So if there was any one player to bet on, AMD stock is the one. I prefer it over Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) because it’s cheaper. AMD has a higher price-to-earnings ratio, but it is two times cheaper from a price-to-sale and that’s the metric that matters to growth stocks.

Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Join his live chat room for free here.