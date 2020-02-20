Ride sharing is easily one of the most transformative innovations of our time. According to the Pew Research Center, the number of people who used such services more than doubled between 2015 and 2018. In addition, only a very small minority claims that they’ve never heard of service providers like Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) and Uber (NYSE: UBER ). Despite the enthusiasm, though, neither Lyft stock nor Uber stock has made much progress relative to their initial public offerings.

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

Years from now, I may not recognize who the latest pop culture influencer is. However, I’m absolutely certain that ride-sharing as a concept will be a robust entity. Furthermore, there’s a high probability that at least Lyft or Uber will be the established service provider. But if you had to choose, which one would it be?

It’s an intriguing question that investors are pondering. On one hand, prospective buyers love the first-to-market advantage inherent in Uber stock. Like Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google, the specific platform has become synonymous with the underlying action. In this example, Google is both a proper noun and a verb. So it is with Uber.

On the other hand, Lyft stock represents in many ways the anti-Uber. For one thing, Lyft decidedly has a better public image. More importantly, for investors, Lyft is taking a measured, reasonable approach to profitability.

That said, critics have blasted both companies for eschewing earnings for growth despite recent shifts in priorities. With Lyft and Uber presenting a different roadmap to profitability in their respective fourth-quarter earnings reports, which one has the more believable case?

Uber Stock and the Blunt-force Approach

Over recent quarters, Uber has earned a reputation for being a money pit. In Q3 2019, the ride-sharing giant disclosed a net loss of $1.2 billion. But that pales in comparison to what it declared in the prior Q2: a sickening, almost comical loss of $5.2 billion in the course of just three months.

Not surprisingly, the Street has not been kind to Uber stock. Nevertheless, the underlying company has launched a robust recovery effort for 2020. On a year-to-date basis, shares are up over 32%.

Does the equity deserve the massive boost in market value? According to management, it does and I’m not just parroting corporate talk: the numbers back up their optimism.

For Uber’s most recent Q4 earnings report, the company posted a net loss of $1.1 billion: not great, but certainly not close to Q2 2019’s losses. Moreover, it’s making progress from Q3’s number. Also, I’d be remiss not to mention that $243 million of Q4’s net loss was due to stock-based compensation.

On the firmly positive end, gross bookings jumped to $18.1 billion, up 28% year-over-year. This significant growth narrative epitomizes the blunt-force approach underlining Uber stock.

As you know, Uber is everywhere. And this fact is why I personally use the platform over Lyft. Wherever I go in the U.S., I have the confidence that Uber is also there. Furthermore, Uber has an extensive international network, which is crucial for visiting countries with less-than-tolerant attitudes for foreigners.

Obviously, Uber hopes that its early focus toward a dominant footprint will eventually translate to profitability. It’s tough to argue against this strategy, particularly because they’ve been so successful in establishing their brand.

Lyft Stock and the Rational Methodology

On the other end of the ride-sharing spectrum is Lyft stock. In some ways, you can characterize the underlying company as the smarter, certainly less emotional investment. Yes, it’s giving up the “chance” to fight mano-y-mano with Uber over physical footprint. However, Lyft has a traditionally more conservative and reasonable approach to profitability.

As I stated above, both companies are posting losses. However, the red ink impacting Lyft stock is undeniably more palatable. In Q4 2019, the smaller of the ride-sharing titans posted a net income loss of $356 million. Admittedly, this was much worse than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $240 million. Still, on an adjusted EBITDA basis, Lyft lost $130.7 million versus $251.1 million in Q4 2018.

Based on some of the quarterly losses that Uber reported, these figures for Lyft could almost be considered a rounding error. And therein lies the appeal for Lyft stock. Sure, it doesn’t have the same coverage that Uber has in the U.S. Additionally, its coverage internationally is a joke compared to Uber’s global umbrella.

However, massive footprints cost a substantial amount of money. Certainly, at this level, you’ve got to pay to play. But at some point, investors wonder, reality must kick in.

One of the biggest risk factors for Uber stock is that not all international markets are the same. Earning a ruble in Russia isn’t quite like earning a dollar in the U.S. Therefore, differing economics could trouble Uber even if the coverage is there.

In contrast, Lyft is playing it safe. With both ride sharers absorbing losses, Lyft stock just might be more reasonable.

Could Intangibles Separate the Two?

Personally, I’m a big fan of both investment cases. Although they each have their distinct challenges, the ride-sharing ecosystem is a profound economic revolution. That’s not going to go away. Therefore, I see a growth and profitability narrative for the two rivals.

Nevertheless, Alexandrea Ravenelle, assistant professor in sociology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a visiting scholar at the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University makes an interesting point about Lyft’s intangible attributes. Professor Ravenelle, in an email to InvestorPlace.com, wrote:

Both riders and drivers often talk about Lyft in much more positive terms than Uber. Part of this difference can be attributed to Lyft’s original friendly marketing with the pink mustache and focus on a Lyft as a peer offering a ride, but there’s also a component of Uber’s serious missteps and resulting negative publicity. Lyft can play into this — and draw an even starker divide between the companies — by focusing on drivers. Increasing driver pay and providing access to healthcare and workplace protections would help cement the platform’s relationship with drivers. Companies that put workers first often succeed and surpass expectations in the long term. Happy workers lead to happy customers and strong returns on investment.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives makes a similar point about Lyft’s comparatively joyful ecosystem, noting that the company is focused on “driving loyalty and engagement through its Lyft Pink subscription plan.”

Given that you’re putting so much trust in your ride-sharing driver, job satisfaction could be a vital role in the investment narrative. And because Lyft stock is down in the doldrums, its bullish thesis is presently more appealing than Uber’s.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.