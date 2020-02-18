Why 5G Health Concerns Are ‘Fake News’

If you’ve been following my posts this week, then you know I believe that the emergence of 5G is going to change the world in a number of ways. However, not everyone is ready for that change. In fact, in the past year or so, some people have even raised health concerns about the safety of some of the new 5G technology. So, today, I’d like to set the record straight and explain why you shouldn’t give in to the fearmongering over 5G.

As we’ve talked about, there’s no doubt that 5G is going to become more engrained into our everyday lives. Thanks to its incredibly fast speeds and ability to handle more data, it’ll kick all kinds of technological advances into overdrive, creating great investment opportunities.

And it’s all thanks to 5G’s usage of millimeter-wave technology .

Here’s the thing: 5G operates on a whole new part of the radio wave spectrum, millimeter waves (mmWave). They have a higher frequency than the old radio waves — so they’re fast and can carry a lot more data.

But as 5G ramps up the pace, so does the fear of radiation. You see, 5G radio wavelengths are radiation. And the millimeter waves are so small that they can go virtually anywhere.

So it’s no surprise that many pseudoscientists would have you believe that these new radio waves are extremely dangerous. And they’ve scared enough people that even some government officials want to look further into the health risks before launching 5G nationwide.

However, what those pseudoscientists fail to tell you is that there are two kinds of radiation — ionizing and non-ionizing — and there’s a very big difference between the two. Put simply, ionizing radiation is dangerous because its wavelengths are higher than ultraviolet light. It’s found it things like X-rays and gamma rays. This is the radiation that can cause tumors and cancer.

Non-ionizing radiation, on the other hand, can’t really hurt you unless there’s a significant heat factor.

5G doesn’t generate heat. You can see in the chart below exactly where 5G fits within that segment:

Source: CNET

While millimeter waves may be at a higher frequency than the traditional radio waves we use now, they’re still far below visible light (as well as very far below any type of ionizing radiation, as illustrated in the chart above). In addition, your skin already protects your internal organs from the much higher frequencies of sunlight, and will also act as a barrier for less intense radio waves, like the ones that transmit 5G wireless.

The bottom line: 5G is not going to make you sick, and I expect a lot of good to come out of it as it revolutionizes our world. The real science will always win out in the end, so I encourage you to ignore the fear mongers and instead focus on the opportunities 5G has to offer — including on the investment side.

