Instacart Strike: Delivery Workers Plan Walk-Out Over Coronavirus Safety

An Instacart strike is taking place on Monday as workers fight for better benefits as the coronavirus from China outbreak continues.

According to NPR, the Instacart strike will have employees walking out to protest current work conditions. Employees claim they are being called “heroes” for still working during the outbreak, but aren’t being treated as such.

Instacart employees, who are gig workers, are fighting for extra benefits. Among these is additional paid sick leave. The current system only allows paid sick leave if the person is confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, or due to a mandatory quarantine.

Another of the major sticking points in the Instcart strike is pay. Employees are pushing for higher hazard pay and better tips. The company has acknowledged this and it looks like changes to pay are on the way.

The final complaint from Instacart employees has to do with safety. Many employees are upset over the lack of protection being provided. That includes not receiving hand wipes or other sanitation tools for their jobs. Instacart also says it will be providing sanitizers to its workers.

Employees and sympathizers are taking to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) to promote the Instacart strike. They are doing this through the hashtag #InstacartStrike. Supporters are asking people not to order through the grocery delivery service today.

There’s more than just an Instacart strike going on today. Employees at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) are also calling for a strike. The concerns here have to do with the work conditions at the online retailer’s warehouses.

