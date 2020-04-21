Don’t Book A Flight With United Airlines Stock Just Yet

The wholesale destruction of the aviation industry has captured the fascination of investors everywhere. Companies from Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL ) and Jet Blue Airways (NYSE: JBLU ) to American Airlines (NYSE: AAL ) and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL ) have seen share prices pulverized. A fresh look at UAL stock suggests it’s not worth buying yet.

But if you’re a fan of DAL, AAL, or one of the dozen other major carriers, don’t get too comfortable. My analysis of UAL applies to you as well. And that’s for a single, simple reason: all airline stocks are moving the exact same right now.

In technician-speak, we would say correlations are running to one. At some point, likely in the distant future, they will rediscover their individuality, but that day isn’t today. For now, they’re all stuck together in the same leaky boat.

A global pandemic has air traffic grinding to a halt and the world’s largest airlines pleading for rescue from the only entity on the planet with the power to save them – the government. Fortunately, Uncle Sam has heard their cries, and a $25 billion bailout is on its way.

Those hoping for a rapid-fire recovery out of UAL stock and friends are in for a rude awakening if they think the road back will be an easy flight, though. Just look at its trajectory so far.

UAL Stock Is Synced With Turbulent Airline Index

The NYSE Arca Airline Index (NYSE: XAL ) is about the best proxy for the airline industry that you’ll find. It includes the who’s who of the space among its top holdings. As a result, its chart is essentially an amalgamation of the individual charts of DAL, UAL, AAL, JBLU, and the others.

XAL has rallied off its lows, but not much. Bottom fishers have to be disappointed that airline stocks didn’t achieve more lift following the government bailout, particularly given the rosy performance out of the rest of the stock market. The S&P 500 has retraced some 50% of its bear market losses. By comparison, XAL has only regained about 15% of its lost ground.

The past month has seen some stability, but I find the lack of upside follow-through disturbing and a sign that more time is needed before an uptrend takes root. The symmetrical triangle pattern is a good start, but the party won’t start until bulls can push the Index through resistance. $50 marks the spot to watch.

UAL Stock Charts Don’t Look Good On Their Own Either

My take on the United Airlines stock chart echos the outlook for the Airline Index. They’re virtually identical. The weekly time frame reveals the severity of UAL’s 82% crash before finding a bottom at $17.80. Momentum exploded, and volume too. Last week saw just shy of 163 million shares trade hands, marking the second-most active trading week in history.

The past month of market choppiness has the stock flashing a sloppy bear pennant. Though there’s still time for the pattern to morph, for now it remains an uninspiring bearish continuation setup. Until that changes, the weekly chart remains in favor of sellers.

Drilling down to the daily reveals the same symmetrical triangle seen in the industry chart. The series of higher pivot lows and lower pivot highs reflects neutrality. But, given that it’s forming in the context of a massive downtrend, it’s not exactly the type of price action that beckons to bulls.

Perhaps next week’s earnings report on April 28th will be the catalyst to nudge UAL out of its holding pattern. I suggest waiting for a breakout over $34 or $40 before buying. If you’re bearish, then look for a break below $22 support as a trigger for the next down-leg.

As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.