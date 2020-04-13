Meet New EBay CEO Jamie Iannone: 11 Things to Know

A new eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO is taking over at the company following Devin Wenig’s resignation late last year.
Jamie Iannone is the newest eBay CEO and the following are a few things to know about him and his new role.
- Iannone is also joining the Board of Directors at the e-commerce company.
- Prior to serving at eBay, he was the COO of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) eCommerce.
- Before this, he was the CEO of SamsClub.com, which is the e-commerce arm of Sam’s Club.
- Interestingly, the new eBay CEO also has a history with the company.
- That includes holding a Vice President position and other roles at eBay from 2001 to 2009.
- Jamie Iannone will be joining the company on April 27, 2020.
- This will have him replacing interim CEO Scott Schenkel.
- Schenkel will continue to work with the new eBay CEO to ensure a smooth transition.
- Iannone was chosen as the next eBay CEO after consulting with leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart.
- Both internal and external candidates were considered for the position.
- It’s also worth mentioning that Iannone taking over as the next eBay CEO has the full support of the company’s Board of Directors.
Former CEO Devin Wenig left eBay over a disagreement with its Board of Directors. He revealed as much in a series of Tweets following his departure. That brought an end to his four-year tenure as the CEO of the company.
EBAY stock was up 2.36% when markets closed on Monday.
