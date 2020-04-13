Meet New EBay CEO Jamie Iannone: 11 Things to Know

A new eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ) CEO is taking over at the company following Devin Wenig’s resignation late last year.

Jamie Iannone is the newest eBay CEO and the following are a few things to know about him and his new role.

Iannone is also joining the Board of Directors at the e-commerce company.

Prior to serving at eBay, he was the COO of Walmart (NYSE: WMT

(NYSE: Before this, he was the CEO of SamsClub.com, which is the e-commerce arm of Sam’s Club.

Interestingly, the new eBay CEO also has a history with the company.

That includes holding a Vice President position and other roles at eBay from 2001 to 2009.

Jamie Iannone will be joining the company on April 27, 2020.

This will have him replacing interim CEO Scott Schenkel.

Schenkel will continue to work with the new eBay CEO to ensure a smooth transition.

Iannone was chosen as the next eBay CEO after consulting with leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart.

Both internal and external candidates were considered for the position.

It’s also worth mentioning that Iannone taking over as the next eBay CEO has the full support of the company’s Board of Directors.

Former CEO Devin Wenig left eBay over a disagreement with its Board of Directors. He revealed as much in a series of Tweets following his departure. That brought an end to his four-year tenure as the CEO of the company.

EBAY stock was up 2.36% when markets closed on Monday.

