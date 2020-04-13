Welcome

Meet New EBay CEO Jamie Iannone: 11 Things to Know

Iannone has worked for eBay in the past

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 13, 2020, 4:29 pm EDT

A new eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO is taking over at the company following Devin Wenig’s resignation late last year.

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Jamie Iannone is the newest eBay CEO and the following are a few things to know about him and his new role.

  • Iannone is also joining the Board of Directors at the e-commerce company.
  • Prior to serving at eBay, he was the COO of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) eCommerce.
  • Before this, he was the CEO of SamsClub.com, which is the e-commerce arm of Sam’s Club.
  • Interestingly, the new eBay CEO also has a history with the company.
  • That includes holding a Vice President position and other roles at eBay from 2001 to 2009.
  • Jamie Iannone will be joining the company on April 27, 2020.
  • This will have him replacing interim CEO Scott Schenkel.
  • Schenkel will continue to work with the new eBay CEO to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Iannone was chosen as the next eBay CEO after consulting with leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart.
  • Both internal and external candidates were considered for the position.
  • It’s also worth mentioning that Iannone taking over as the next eBay CEO has the full support of the company’s Board of Directors.

Former CEO Devin Wenig left eBay over a disagreement with its Board of Directors. He revealed as much in a series of Tweets following his departure. That brought an end to his four-year tenure as the CEO of the company.

EBAY stock was up 2.36% when markets closed on Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

