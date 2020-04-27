Near-Term Choppiness Won’t Sink Microsoft’s Long-Term Gains

Finding silver linings to the novel coronavirus poses a serious challenge, but one boon for investors has been confirmation of which companies are truly quality entities, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stock is certainly part of that club.

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

Pure price action confirms as much. Year-to-date, Microsoft is higher by 10% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes are off 13.29% and 0.77%, respectively. Microsoft stock is the largest component in both of those benchmarks.

In what is, at least for now, a turbulent, trying environment for investors, there are broad reasons and company-specific catalysts to consider Microsoft.

As just one example, 2020 is shaping up to be a rough year for S&P 500 dividend growth — if there will be any growth at all. The energy, real estate and travel and leisure industries are proving as much.

However, Microsoft has one of the tidiest balance sheets in corporate America. By some estimates, Microsoft has one of the safest dividends in the S&P 500, indicating it will be a dividend sustainer this year. In fact, the company’s likely to be a dividend grower.

Cloudy Outlook…the Positive Kind

As is frequently noted, one of the major growth drivers for Microsoft stock is the Azure cloud business. In the rapidly evolving cloud computing arena, Microsoft is the second-largest player behind Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), but sometimes it pays to be number two; Azure is growing revenue at a much more rapid rate than Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Investors will get an update on Azure and more when Microsoft reports fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, April 29, and analysts are enthusiastic regarding what the software giant could say about the cloud computing unit. And remember, the company already said it doesn’t expect to meet revenue estimates for the quarter, so that bad news is effectively priced into the stock at this point.

“The Street is focused on cloud growth heading into earnings, Office 365 success, and the Azure growth trajectory (we are expecting ~55% YoY) in this absolutely brutal uncertain COVID-19 sales environment,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a recent note.

In the current climate, questions will linger about what is and is not essential spending. With poor economic data accumulating, seemingly on a daily basis, corporate customers, particularly those in industries contending with low to zero revenue settings, are looking for ways to slash costs.

Those concerns could make it difficult for Microsoft to forecast the current and next quarters’ worth of results, but cloud and enterprise spending are essential. Per Ives:

“With the non-PC business of MSFT slated to grow in the low to mid teens over the coming years on the heels of its cloud business, we believe that after stress testing our model that roughly 90%+ of this revenue is what we would consider ‘essential/high priority’ for enterprises. Even if we take a 10%+ haircut (for a 1-2 quarter deep recessionary environment) to the cloud and enterprise growth drivers, we are still looking at what we value as a $900 billion to $1 trillion valuation cloud franchise for Redmond off our more normalized FY21 revenue/EPS targets.”

The Bottom Line on MSFT Stock

These days, no company is immune from the adverse effects of Covid-19, so it’s a matter of investors tapping quality names with burly balance sheets that are purveyors of not only essential services, but services that offer runways to growth. Microsoft checks those boxes.

And yes, Microsoft offers plenty of upside when coronavirus situation eases. Ives has a $210 price target on the name, implying upside of more than 21% from the April 23 close.

Todd Shriber has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.