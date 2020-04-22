With Plenty More Potential Downside, Don’t Jump on AAL Stock Just Yet

I don’t have to tell how bad the novel coronavirus pandemic has been for American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ). Since the outbreak first hit China, AAL stock has cratered from around $30 per share to around $11.00 per share at the close April 21. But, could a low share price mean a solid “bottom-fishing” opportunity?

It depends. Shares today may look ripe as a contrarian buy, but keep in mind the many fleas on this legacy carrier. Even before the pandemic affected air travel.

As I previously discussed, American Airlines already had a heavy debt load and other operating issues.

And despite the company receiving $5.8 billion in payroll support from the recent $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package, they could burn through billions more as the airline industry remains effectively grounded.

The worst of the coronavirus in America may already be over. But, it’s a long road ahead before American Airlines shares could start rebounding again. With this in mind, today’s prices may not be enough to justify a buy in the near-term.

Yet, that doesn’t completely rule out AAL stock as a buy at lower prices. Let’s dive in, and see why a “wait-and-see” approach may be the best way to play this hard-hit airline stock.

Slow Recovery Means More Bad News for AAL Stock

We may have “flattened the curve.” But, don’t take that to mean smooth sailing ahead for the U.S. economy. The damage caused by the pandemic and its associated shutdowns could linger on throughout the year. And that’s especially the case for the airline industry.

A recent Barron’s article highlighted how airlines are not out of the woods yet, despite the stimulus package. Firstly, airlines have many other fixed costs they need to cover, not just payroll. Secondly, it doesn’t matter how much money the U.S. Treasury throws at the airline industry: the main issue is sustained declines in passenger traffic.

Right now, with many flights grounded, domestic air travel is down 90% compared to last year, but global air traffic as a whole could decline as much as 40% in 2020 compared to 2019 figures. In short, the airlines could see continued pain, even after “social distancing” dissipates.

To top it all off, payroll support is no free lunch. While the airlines managed to avoid having to hand over significant chunks of equity to the American taxpayer, the airlines will need to pay back 30% of these grants within the next 10 years.

In an April 15 interview with CNBC, CEO Doug Parker didn’t provide a detailed timeline for when his airline will start to recover. Yet, he sounded cautiously optimistic when discussing bookings for the third and fourth quarters of the calendar year. Anticipating further cash burn, American Airlines has applied for $4.5 billion in additional government-backed financing.

Darkest Before the Dawn?

Despite these negative prospects, we could be reaching a point where AAL stock again becomes a buy. Buying while the stimulus package was underway in late March would have been a terrible time to enter a position. The stock soared from around $10 per share to prices above $16 per share. At that price level, the risk/return proposition is not in your favor.

But, if shares retest prices in the single-digits, the odds are on your side. As InvestorPlace’s Tom Taulli wrote last month, it’s unlikely American Airlines files for bankruptcy because of coronavirus. This could mean the downside risk is not as bad as one would assume.

Couple this with the potential for big gains in the next few years if air travel rebounds quicker than anticipated, and this looks like a great setup. In short, don’t chase this stock if enthusiasm sends it higher on a breadcrumb of good news. Instead, consider shares a buy if additional negative developments push shares below their prior 52-week low.

Wait-and-See Is the Key With AAL Stock

When I last wrote about American Airlines stock, I said it was too early to buy but too late to go short. I stand behind this take. The risk of shares rallying on better-than-expected data makes it tough to bet this stock heads below the most bearish of price targets.

Nevertheless, don’t see this to mean, “go buy AAL stock, pronto.” Things look brighter now than they did one month ago. But tough times are set to continue for the airline industry. Even a de-facto bailout from the U.S. government may not be enough to mitigate cash burn caused by diminished air travel.

Yet, large-scale bankruptcies are the last thing the current administration wants. Especially in a re-election year. With this in mind, the

downside may be lower than one would expect for a hard-hit sector like airlines.

Bottom line: wait for AAL stock to head lower before entering a position. At prices between $5 and $10 per share, the potential price appreciation more than makes up for the risk.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.