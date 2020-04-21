Steer Clear of Disney Stock Ahead of Earnings

Disney (NYSE: DIS ) has had a rough start to the week on news that it’s furloughing 100,000 employees and its theme park closings might extend until 2021. Putting salt on the wound, this dreary outlook comes right before the company reports earnings on May 5. So with DIS stock down 4% at the start of the week, should anyone consider taking a bite of it now?

Source: nikkimeel / Shutterstock.com

To be fair, not all of the news has been bad for Disney over the past few months. While the stock is down 31% on the year after the novel coronavirus pandemic put it — and countless other stocks — through the wringer, it still managed to show signs of long-term promise amid the carnage.

For example, DIS stock saw a slight rise earlier this month thanks to the success of its Disney+ video-streaming platform. The streaming service was already rapidly gaining popularity before the virus hit, and with so many people stuck at home, it has continued to demonstrate strength.

In fact, Disney+ “[racked] up 50 million subscribers in 5 months” — an impressive achievement that helps solidify its position among key competitors in the area like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Disney+ Success Isn’t the Only Thing to Consider

As a person who has never been to Disney World or Disneyland, it’s easy for me to forget that Disney isn’t just about wholesome family programming and its countless classic movies about princesses. I think a lot of prospective and bullish investors seem to overlook the theme parks as well.

After all, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype when you see its shiny new streaming service go head-to-head with the likes of Netflix amid widespread stay-at-home conditions. But, like it or not, the theme park side of its business is also a key component … and a key consideration for whether you should buy DIS stock.

While it’s no secret that Disney’s theme park revenue would suffer due to closings, the exact length of these closings is still a mystery. And any negative projections are bound to do some damage to the stock price along the way.

The fact that the company is furloughing “nearly half of its workforce” indicates that its business here might not be up and running any time soon. But the latest ding to DIS stock comes from analyst downgrades by UBS and Credit Suisse in conjunction with the furlough news. UBS analyst John Hodulik lowered his price target for the stock by 29%, from $162 to $114, on projections that “the parks will stay closed until the start of 2021.”

This projection is even more worrisome when you consider that Hodulik doesn’t expect attendance to be anywhere close to 100% after reopening. If he’s right, attendance could eventually reach 75% halfway through 2021, inflicting significant financial damage to the company. Combine this with the fact that ad revenue (pertinent to Disney+) is down and the company has delayed the release of many of its feature films, and it’s no wonder why Disney is in the doghouse right now.

All of that doesn’t even factor in its suffering ESPN division, which relies heavily on live sports to succeed. While this part of the Disney pie had been struggling long before the coronavirus pandemic, it’s having an even tougher time now.

At the very least, in a world devoid of live sports events, ESPN will broadcast Hafthor Bjornsson’s world record 501kg deadlift attempt live on May 2.

The Bottom Line on DIS Stock

I’d like to reiterate that it’s not the apocalypse for Disney. It’s just a time of great change.

There will likely be many more Marvel superhero movies in the future, and plenty of kid-focused films. Not to mention a bunch of other films and mega-franchises like Star Wars along the way. All of these will eventually make it to Disney+ in some way or another, and that platform will likely continue its impressive growth. I expect we’ll see many of those who signed up during the pandemic maintaining their subscriptions.

The Disney+ platform even offers the company a way to diminish some of the potential losses caused by its delayed cinematic releases, with the company considering using its streaming service to debut some of its films instead. This, in turn, could amplify its number of subscribers even further.

The key thing I’d keep in mind, here and now, then, is that while DIS stock isn’t necessarily doomed like some other names we know, there’s going to be a lot of pain and uncertainty in the months ahead. As such, I’d suggest waiting at least until its earnings report on May 5 to get a sense of how far-reaching the damage might be. From there, investors can form stronger investment decisions to either buy or sell shares of Disney.

Robert Waldo has been a web editor for InvestorPlace.com since 2016. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.