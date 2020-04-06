Tim Cook Announces Apple Face Shields to Protect Health Workers From Coronavirus

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) face shields are being sent out to hospitals to help protect medical workers from the coronavirus from China.

Tim Cook, the CEO of AAPL, revealed the Apple face shields via his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account. He notes that the company plans to make 1 million of them this week and will make an additional 1 million every week after.

Cooks notes the Apple face shields come at no costs to hospitals and are a donation. They come in packs of 100 that are stacked together flat for easier shipping and handling. The face shields are fully adjustable and can be assembled in just two minutes.

The first batch of face shields from the company was sent out to a hospital in the Santa Clara Valley last week. According to Tim Cook, the response from doctors was “very positive”. AAPL is making the face shields with help from its workers in the U.S. and China.

It’s worth pointing out that these Apple face shields are not the same as face masks. Instead of cloth masks over the nose and mouth, these are large sheets of clear plastic that cover the entire face of the wearer.

The Apple CEO notes that the face shields aren’t the only way the company has been helping out during the coronavirus pandemic. It has also been sourcing face masks as well. So far, the company has been able to secure more than 20 million face masks for donations.

