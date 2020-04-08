Walgreens Coronavirus Testing Sites to Open in 7 States

Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) announced on Tuesday that the company will open 15 drive-thru novel coronavirus testing sites in seven states beginning later this week. The sites will utilize Abbott’s (NYSE: ABT ) “ID NOW Covid-19” test, and will be located in the following states:

Florida

Louisiana

Illinois

Arizona

Kentucky

Tennessee

Texas

According to the release, the test “delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.” These locations are being finalized with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and are set to be placed in coronavirus hot spots. Overall, Walgreens hopes to test up to 3,000 people per day at these sites.

Richard Ashworth, president of Walgreens, has this to say about the coronavirus testing sites:

“Walgreens remains committed to working with federal, state and local governments, as well as industry partners to meet the needs of the communities we serve across the country during the pandemic. We’re continuing to do everything we can, both with our own resources and also by partnering with others, to serve as an access point within the community for COVID-19 testing. Opening our first drive-thru testing location last month has allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process, and we’re pleased to be working with Abbott to help accelerate our efforts, and to enable quick results for those being tested.”

Testing will be free for those who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, patients will need to register before scheduling an appointment for testing.

WBA stock was up less than 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.

