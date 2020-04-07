Palo Alto Networks Stock Could Drop Further

Over the last year, Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW ) stock has traded between $200 and $250. This range is narrower than the $150-$250 trading range it has been in over a longer period, since 2018. And even though PANW stock is at lows not seen in two years, its valuations are not very compelling.

Why? The company reported second-quarter results that did not meet consensus revenue estimates. It also lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance.

Why should investors consider PANW stock when most market participants are unwilling to take risks? Chances are high that the price-earnings ratio of Palo Alto will shrink. So, with lower earnings ahead, it’s likely the stock price will fall further.

Mixed Second-Quarter Results Hurt PANW Stock

Palo Alto reported revenue growing 15% year-over-year to $816.7 million. But, it missed analyst estimates by $25 million. On the positive side, non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 exceeded expectations by 7 cents.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue in the range of $835 million to $850 million. Non-GAAP net income per share will be 96 cents to 98 cents. The company’s downward outlook is disconcerting. In the past few months, the company launched Prisma and Cortex, two brands known for delivering cybersecurity. Those new launches should be boosting revenue.

On its conference call, management said its strategy is on the right track. But, it also acknowledged it is not quite there yet. It said that “We have a lot of work to do, but it’s heartening to see our customers partnering with us more strategically. We are the largest cybersecurity company providing industry-leading growth while transforming our business to protect our customers as they go through this transition.”

Palo Alto Is a Company in Transition

When a technology company goes through a transition, it may lead to delayed revenue growth and potential hurdles along the way. Even though PANW stock is down sharply in 2020, it faces more downside if the acquisition of new customers stalls.

Palo Alto has a new data center, the Cloud. Its Prisma brand will offer artificial intelligence and machine learning. Cortex will give its customers the convenience of security automation. And around those services, customers will get firewall technology.

Strong second-quarter subscription billings, up 34% YOY suggested that the company would sustain the pace of growth. It added over 2,500 new customers in the period and increased its wallet share with existing customers. For example, 24 of its top 25 customers spent at least $46.2 million in lifetime value. This is up 30% from the previous year. The company’s gross margin topped 76.4%.

Palo Alto ended the quarter with $3.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. So, there is no reason that it won’t sustain the same $306.9 million in cash flow from operations in the current quarter. The company may lower its outlook again if it believes the spread of the novel coronavirus will disrupt its global supply chain. If that happens, markets will discount the stock further.

What’s the Opportunity?

Palo Alto Networks may potentially beat its guidance if it closes deals sooner than it anticipates. But this is an uphill battle, because customers may already have spent their maximum in the last quarter. Still, it sees the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) as a growing trend with its partners.

That means that its Prisma Access sales are accompanied by its customers choosing Palo Alto’s SD-WAN, too. The company could concentrate its sales team to bundle those products, lifting its revenue.

PANW stock scores poorly on value, growth and quality relative to its peers:

Despite the low scores, Stock Rover estimates that PANW stock’s fair value is $252.51. Conversely, the downside risk increases if Palo Alto does not grow revenue by 25% annually.

In a 5-year discounted cash flow EBITDA model, the stock’s fair value is around $162. Shares currently trade hands for just over $170.

As of this writing, Chris did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.