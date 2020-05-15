Virgin Galactic Is Grounded with No Profit and Little Revenue

Many investors regard Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE ) as the first publicly traded space tourism company. So far this year SPCE stock is up about 37%, but that number tells only half the story of the spaceflight company’s shares.

Source: Christopher Penler / Shutterstock.com

SPCE is part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. He had previously founded Virgin Atlantic Airways which itself is owned in part by Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ). Branson’s Virgin Galactic went public via a reverse merger in October 2019 at an opening price of $12.34. On Feb. 20, SPCE skyrocketed to an all-time high of $42.49.

Since then it has been volatile with a downward bias like so many other stocks. It now sits below $16, a decline of about 57% from its February peak.

Broader indices have been buoyed in recent weeks by potential positive news regarding the gradual lifting of the novel coronavirus lockdown as well as the hopes for the development of an effective vaccine. However, as states and businesses are looking to return to some form of normality, questions are also emerging as to whether there may be a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Therefore, there may be some short-term profit-taking in SPCE stock. Yet investors with a long-term horizon whose portfolios can also weather further volatility may consider buying into the shares of this exciting venture.

SPCE Is a Space Startup

According to recent research by of Scott Winter and Justin Trombley of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, “Technological advancements in space travel have brought the concept of private, commercial space transportation closer to reality. Companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are working to offer commercial, low orbit space flights to paying customers, and SpaceX is even considering private trips to Mars.”

Virgin Galactic defines itself as “the world’s first commercial spaceline and vertically integrated aerospace company.”

On a side note, InvestorPlace readers may also be interested to know that Blue Origin is fully funded by Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Similarly SpaceX is the brainchild of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Each of these three businesses have different structures and financing approaches to commercial space flight.

Going forward, SPCE management plans to run “a regular schedule of spaceflights for private individuals and researchers” from its operational hub and “spaceport” in New Mexico.

Within this new decade, space tourism could become a market of $3 billion. And by default, the prospects for SPCE stock could be risky, yet exciting and rewarding.

However, Virgin Group is about to sell 12% of its stake in Virgin Galactic. The aim is to free up capital to financially support the group’s other travel and tourism related businesses, especially Virgin Atlantic Airways, which has been adversely affected by the viral outbreak.

This sale is likely to put pressure on SPCE stock price. In the coming months, Branson may have to sell even more shares to save Virgin Atlantic Airways.