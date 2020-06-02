Why iBio Stock Will Extend Its Bullish Streak

Don’t look now, but iBio (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO ) is on another bullish run. Actually, do look at IBIO stock. The biotech company is working on a possible vaccination for Covid-19, the virus at the heart of the novel coronavirus. And after the stock spiked in early February, it has continued its winning ways.

IBIO stock is up more than 50% in the last month on its way to a 500%+ gain so far this year.

I’ve talked about the benefits of holding this stock a few times — it’s on my list of best biotech stocks to buy on the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine, and it’s also on my list of top-rated stocks to buy for a post-coronavirus bump.

But for now, a closer look at IBIO stock is in order as we examine the headwinds behind the latest bullish move.

IBIO Stock at a Glance

The first thing to know about iBio is where it trades. NYSE American used to be the American Stock Exchange, or NYSE MKT. Unlike the more commonly known New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Composite, the Amex deals more with specialty products and listings.

Other than that, you can buy IBIO stock just like a listing on the bigger NYSE. Shares are cheap, at less than $1.70, but that’s a far cry from earlier this year when you could pick up a share of iBio for less than a quarter. The company also has a pretty small market capitalization of roughly $196 million.

What changed? How did this meager listing become one of the hottest biotech stocks on the market today?

It’s all about IBIO-200 and FastPharming.

IBIO-200 is the name of iBio’s Covid-19 candidate. As a bio-pharmaceutical company, IBIO uses its FastPharming process to develop antibodies, therapeutic proteins and vaccines from plants.

Should the Food and Drug Administration approve IBIO-200 as a workable vaccine, the company’s FastPharming system would allow it to scale production and distribution because the drug is derived from plants, not rare raw materials.

IBIO also has an agreement with the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) to increase its production capacity. That would allow IBIO to make 500 million doses per year of its vaccine, says CIO Tom Isett.

A Vaccine Is Worth Billions

There are estimates that a vaccination for Covid-19 could be worth billions — as much as $10 billion a year — for the company or companies that are first to the finish line. A coronavirus vaccine is one of the highly sought medical breakthroughs right now, as the global economy seeks to recover from an extended shutdown.

And that kind of money means the biggest companies in the biopharma space — Inovio (NASDAQ: INO ), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX ) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA ) — are also racing to create a vaccine. Those companies have much bigger R&D budgets than iBio — in fact, Moderna sold $1.3 billion in stock recently to help finance its research efforts.

For its part, iBio sold 1 million shares of IBIO stock to Lincoln Park Capital to help its own efforts.

So why bet on iBio and not one of the larger players?

A bet on iBio is a bet on its plant-based solution and its FastPharming processes. The company also has a partnership with CC-Pharming, based in Beijing, which could give it an inside track to the Chinese market. And it’s partnering with the Infectious Disease Research Institute while working on IBIO-200.

The Bottom Line on IBIO Stock

The race to a coronavirus vaccine will be one of the biggest stories on Wall Street for the next several months. In iBio, investors have a unique approach with the ability to scale rapidly should its research pay off.

IBIO stock has an ‘A’ grade in my Portfolio Grader tool right now, where it’s listed as a strong buy.

