Bankruptcy Bonuses: 7 Failing Companies Rewarding Their CEOs in 2020

Despite the sheer amount of companies filing for bankruptcy during the novel coronavirus, plenty of executives are still getting massive bonuses.

The bonuses for leaders of companies typically come into play shortly before a bankruptcy filing. This allows the CEOs and other leaders to collect the cash without having to wait for approval from a judge during the bankruptcy process.

Here are a few examples of companies that have been handing out bankruptcy bonuses in 2020.

J.C. Penney (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ

(OTCMKTS: Neiman Marcus — This retailer filed for bankruptcy on May 7 after paying leaders over $4 million in bonuses in the weeks leading up to that.

— This retailer filed for bankruptcy on May 7 after paying leaders over $4 million in bonuses in the weeks leading up to that. Hertz (NYSE: HTZ

(NYSE: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL

(NYSE: Libbey (OTCMKTS: LBYYQ

(OTCMKTS: Borden — This dairy company paid out $2 million but had to get approval from a court as it was already undergoing bankruptcy.

— This dairy company paid out $2 million but had to get approval from a court as it was already undergoing bankruptcy. CEC Entertainment — The Chuck E. Cheese parent company hasn’t filed for bankruptcy just yet, but rumors say it will soon. Even so, it awarded CEO David McKillips with a $1.3 million bonus.

Brett Miller, head of data solutions at Institutional Shareholder Services, gave the following statement to The New York Times.

“The companies are creating certainty for their C.E.O.s at a time of the greatest uncertainty for the employee base and the company in general.

