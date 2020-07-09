Neteera: Using AI To Revolutionize Health Care

Neteera, which is an AI-focused health company, recently landed on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list. The company is actually ranked at No. 9. However, this does not mean that investors will be able to get a chance to buy Neteera stock any time soon. Keep in mind that the company is still fairly small and in the early stages.

Neteera got its start in Jerusalem in 2015. The founder, Isaac Litman, is a tech veteran. Before launching Neteera, he was the CEO of Mobileye, which is a pioneer in auto safety systems.

In March 2017, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) agreed to shell out a hefty $15.3 billion for the company. Mobileye would go on to become the focus of the chip giant’s autonomous driving business.

Before starting his business career, Litman served in the Israeli Prime Minister’s office and was also a major in the army (he was a reconnaissance company commander).

Background On The Technology

Neteera is the developer of sophisticated systems that can detect small movements in a person’s skin. This can be particularly important for getting vitals, such the heart rate/interval/variability and respiration rate/amplitude.

Something else to note: the technology is contactless, which can allow for scaled monitoring in homes and care facilities. After all, in a typical hospital setting, there are often many sensors that are taped to a patient. As a result, by using a system like Neteera, there is less risk of contamination or mishaps.

How does the technology work? Well, a compact device (5×6 cm) is composed of two main components. First of all, there is a radar-on-a-chip that ingests the data. Next, there is a platform of AI algorithms that processes the signals. A key part of this is the ability to filter out the unnecessary noise that could lead to false positives.

Because of the small size of the Neteera device, it can be embedded in many areas, even the seat of a car or home furniture.

As for the business model, the company sells its systems to OEMs, device markets and other major equipment suppliers. But the real value is not really the hardware. Rather, it is the rich data, which should allow for more innovations in the years ahead.

Since the technology is still in the early stages, it is tough to get a sense of the size of the market. But Neteera is certainly targeting large categories. Some include: remote patient monitoring; wireless vital signs readings for consumers (say via a smartphone); baby care (there could SIDS prevention); and sleep apnea detection.

In other words, Neteera does look like a multi-billion dollar idea.

Neteera Stock: When Might There Be An IPO?

A few months ago, Neteera entered a partnership with Northwell Health to test the device (this was the first U.S. hospital to sign a contract with the company). This New York health system has 23 hospitals and close to 800 outpatient facilities. So all in all, Northwell Health will be a good venue to evaluate the technology.

Although, perhaps the biggest opportunity – at least in the short-term – could be with the vehicle market. The reason is the pending legislation called the U.S. Hot Car Act, which mandates that all cars have a system to detect if a child or animal has been left in the backseat of a car. No doubt, Neteera’s technology would be ideal for this application.

Now the company has raised $13 million at a $40 million valuation. But in light of the large market opportunity and the unique technology, this startup will likely have little trouble raising much more capital – and yes, expect the value of Neteera stock to keep on rising.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is an advisor and author of various books and online courses about technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, The Robotic Process Automation Handbook and Learn Python Super Fast. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.