Walmart Said Seeking September Bids for $10 billion U.K. Arm
WMT is in full retreat as it looks to shed British grocer Asda after 20 years
By Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor
Jul 29, 2020, 7:31 am EDT
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has asked suitors for its U.K. grocery division Asda to enter second-round bids by early September, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, as it moves forward with a relaunched sale.
Apollo Global Management, Lone Star Funds and TDR Capital are contemplating issuing binding offers by the deadline, the people said.
Asda could fetch around $10 billion in any sale, according to the people. Other possible buyers could also emerge, the people said.
Earlier this week, InvestorPlacecontributor Dana Blankenhorn wrote that the retailing giant, “is in full retreat, which doesn’t help the bullish case for Walmart stock.” He noted that the company “is also trying to get out of England. It wants $9 billion for the Asda supermarket chain, which it bought 20 years ago.”