Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Will the DOW or Bitcoin Hit 40,000 in the Next 12 Months?

Louis Navellier & Matt McCall debate it and name their #1 picks — FREE.

Wed, August 5 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Walmart Said Seeking September Bids for $10 billion U.K. Arm

Walmart Said Seeking September Bids for $10 billion U.K. Arm

WMT is in full retreat as it looks to shed British grocer Asda after 20 years

By Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 29, 2020, 7:31 am EDT

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has asked suitors for its U.K. grocery division Asda to enter second-round bids by early September, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, as it moves forward with a relaunched sale.

Image of Walmart (WMT) logo on Walmart store with clear blue sky in the background
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

  • Apollo Global Management, Lone Star Funds and TDR Capital are contemplating issuing binding offers by the deadline, the people said.
  • Asda could fetch around $10 billion in any sale, according to the people. Other possible buyers could also emerge, the people said.
  • Earlier this week, InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn wrote that the retailing giant, “is in full retreat, which doesn’t help the bullish case for Walmart stock.” He noted that the company “is also trying to get out of England. It wants $9 billion for the Asda supermarket chain, which it bought 20 years ago.”
Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/walmart-said-seeking-september-bids-for-10-billion-u-k-arm/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?