If you own a home, eventually, you’ll encounter problems requiring professional help. And problems associated with roofing can be incredibly stressful, not to mention costly. That’s where At Your Home comes in. Specializing in preventative roof maintenance and repair services, the company has garnered a loyal client base thanks to its affiliate business The Mowerman. Given the dearth in good help in this space, many equity crowdfunding participants should have asked how to invest in At Your Home stock.

However, they didn’t. Typically, the bulk of private investing opportunities focus on technology or consumer-centric innovations and platforms. But few specialize in basic necessities, such as home upkeep and repair. While it’s great to have the latest gizmos and gadgets, at the end of the day, we’ve got to live somewhere. Unfortunately, that thought process didn’t win over.

Without much demand from those willing to invest in At Your Home stock, the first round of funding closed. But in my opinion, this was a mistake. Should management go for another round of equity crowdfunding, you may want to give this a second look.

First, At Your Home is veteran-owned. If you’ve had the privilege of working with former service members, you know that they are a cut above the average civilian. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, former military members bring valuable skills to the workplace, including:

Having a sense of duty.

Having the ability to follow through on assignments, even under difficult or stressful circumstances.

Being able to follow rules and schedules.

Personally, what I love about collaborating with veterans is their lack of entitlement. They get the job done without having to be told twice (as opposed to three, four, five or six times or more with your average civilian).

Now, let’s get into the specifics of At Your Home’s business.

Invest in At Your Home Stock for an Under-the-Radar Opportunity

As I mentioned above, the private investing opportunities that generate the most eyeballs are typically technology-related organizations. More often than not, this is because tech startups promise the world to their investors. However, not all deliver anywhere close to what they advertise.

But when you invest in At Your Home stock, you’re going for a sure thing. Of course, investing in any company carries risks, which we’ll discuss later on. However, the underlying business itself is essential. No matter who you are, you will need home maintenance and repair.

This is especially true in At Your Home’s primary market in Maryland. According to CurrentResults.com, Maryland ranks 18th in average annual precipitation. Compared to many other states, it’s prone to storms and inclement weather events. Plus, several Maryland homes have existing storm damage that can’t be seen from the ground.

Utilizing its extensive client network from affiliate The Mowerman — operating since 1990 — management will leverage this relationship to promote At Your Home. Primarily, the new company’s goal is to work with clients’ home insurance providers to perform critical roof repair to prevent further damage.

Another reason to invest in At Your Home stock should the opportunity arise again is the dearth of blue-collar workers. Because most young people are competing to get into four-year universities and work in white-collar office jobs, an increasing number of people just lack practical skills. Thus, I anticipate not only higher demand for repair specialists like At Your Home, but especially for those that can combine competent services with a customer-focused mentality.

Risk Factors to Consider

Before you pull the trigger and invest in At Your Home stock on a possible second round, you should perform due diligence. Part of this involves asking questions directly to the management team. Since it’s your money, you have every right to know where it’s going.

Further, this is an equity crowdfunding offering. Therefore, it has risks inherent in any private investing venture; namely, tying up your money. Unlike stocks in public exchanges, there are usually no secondary markets for private securities. If you decide to invest in At Your Home stock, you may have to wait a while to actualize profitability. Of course, profitability itself isn’t guaranteed.

On the business end, what I like about At Your Home is that the home repair industry is a proven one. But that also means there’s nothing inherently special about it. Certainly, competition is a risk. As well, the high-demand, low-supply nature of blue-collar work means ample opportunities for would-be rivals.

Finally, compared to other equity crowdfunding names, At Your Home could suffer disproportionately from the novel coronavirus pandemic. First, Maryland features higher-than-average housing costs. Second, many people, especially younger folks are moving to cheaper or rural areas. If this trend accelerates, it’s possible that At Your Home’s addressable market could be smaller than initially forecasted.

A Solid Equity Crowdfunding Backstop

If you’re a younger buyer, you’ll invariably want to dial up the risk factor and seek out those sexy, tech-based private investing opportunities. But even if that’s the case, you may still wish to invest in At Your Home stock (or a similar investment). As a proven business concept, it’s a great backstop for your private equity portfolio.

As I mentioned above, the first round of crowdfunding has closed. However, if you’re still interested, you can check the Netcapital platform for updates.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:

1) Greater chance of failure

2) Risk of fraudulent activity

3) Lack of liquidity

4) Economic downturns

5) Dearth of investor education

Read more: Private Investing Risks