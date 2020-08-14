Well before the novel coronavirus disrupted our way of life, distance learning was a burgeoning industry. With the advent of digitalization, students today have more access to information than prior generations. However, it’s important to establish effective roadmaps for online education, which is precisely what Levered Learning seeks to do. Given the radical paradigm shift that the pandemic has imposed on academics, more people have begun seeking how to invest in Levered Learning stock.

Source: Shutterstock

As a web-based teaching platform, Levered Learning is primarily focused on enhancing math skills for students from underprivileged backgrounds. According to its investor pitch on equity crowdfunding platform Republic, a huge gulf exists between native English speakers and English learners. As well, we see notable performance gaps between non-economically disadvantaged students versus those who hail from financially challenged households.

Shockingly, these factors contribute to only 41% of fourth graders being proficient in math. By graduation, this statistic drops to 25%. Given the critical need to address this academic crisis, it’s no surprise that so many wish to invest in Levered Learning stock.

Moreover, the sudden shift to distance learning due to the coronavirus has created more difficulties. According to Levered’s pitch deck, students will return this fall semester having acquired only 37% to 50% of normal learning gains in math. Sadly, 60% of teachers reported a drop in student engagement when the spring semester suddenly moved online.

Rather than merely provide a platform of online education, Levered Learning has brought with it a range of technological, data-based solutions. Better yet, the company has the results to back up this compelling equity crowdfunding opportunity.

Invest in Levered Learning for Meaningful Academic Results

During the initial shift to online teaching, Levered Learning ran tests of its distance learning platform at select California schools. The results were very encouraging, driving the case for why you should invest in Levered Learning stock.

Across three main categories – English learners, students of color, and economically disadvantaged students – implementation of the Levered system resulted in notably higher performance metrics than the California average.

Even better, students at Title I schools – or schools designed to improve the education of low-income students – demonstrated 70% higher math “growth” using Levered as opposed to students in the same grade prior to using the system.

The company has achieved these remarkable results thanks to its data-driven platform. Deploying an intelligent performance assessment mechanism, the Levered system identifies in real time which students are struggling. From there, teachers are able to deliver appropriate practice questions to the students in question with a single click.

As Levered Learning states, it wants teachers to focus on what they do best – teaching. Grading, data entry and other administrative tasks can be performed automatically by the Levered system. Therefore, education dollars are better spent, leading to holistically better outcomes.

For now, Levered Learning is concentrated in California-based schools. However, with the funds raised from this private investing offering, it will help the company’s expansion plans into New York, Washington, Oregon, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

A key reason why you should invest in Levered Learning stock is that the national demand for an effective teaching platform is great. According to TheGuardian.com, the U.S. spends on average more than $16,000 per student, well above the global average of $10,759. Yet the American student is almost a year behind his/her developed nation counterpart in math skills.

If Levered can change this dynamic, it would be a gamechanger.

Risk Factors to Consider

Though this is an exciting concept, before you invest in Levered Learning stock, you should consider the risks. As with other equity crowdfunding ventures, you must perform due diligence. Unlike a well-known publicly traded company, you will not be able to rely on an extensive library of research. Ultimately, that research must come from you.

In addition, equity crowdfunding involves holding up your capital indefinitely. Typically, the shares that you acquire through private investing do not have a secondary market, nor is one guaranteed to materialize.

As well, prospective buyers should recognize that Levered Learning stock is a simple agreement for future equity (SAFE). Essentially, you will make a cash investment in Levered but receive equity at a later date.

For me, the biggest issue I have is with the presentation. Out of all the private investing pitches I have analyzed, this is by far the worst written. You’ll notice that at the top of Levered’s presentation, management doesn’t even bother clearly explaining what the company does.

For instance, a “high impact learning system” can mean anything. Are we talking about a tutoring system or an after school program like Kumon? Perplexed, I visited Levered’s LinkedIn page, which states at the top:

Levered is a teacher designed, classroom tested instructional system for 3rd-5th grade mathematics. The Levered system is adaptive and competency-based allowing students to work at their own pace, while freeing up teachers to use their expertise to focus on the daily needs of each student. Under the hood, Levered is common-core aligned giving it an unprecedented level of data-driven intervention support and actionable data for teachers.

This explanation is even more confusing. It’s only in Levered’s video presentation that you find out that the system is web-based.

A Vital Education Platform

Regrettably, because Levered Learning’s pitch deck is so opaque, it’s unnecessarily stymieing those who wish to invest in Levered Learning stock. It’s also ironic and invites uncomfortable questions about the true effectiveness of the platform.

Nevertheless, I’m going to give Levered the benefit of the doubt. Moreover, our shoddy education system is in desperate need of overhaul. Perhaps Levered is the one to foster this change.

If you want to invest in Levered Learning stock, the minimum investment is $100. However, the company is offering a staggered reward system for those who invest at higher thresholds. Finally, you have some time to think about this opportunity, with a deadline of Nov. 30, 2020.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.