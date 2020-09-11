Next Citibank CEO: 10 Things to Know About Jane Fraser

Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup (NYSE: C ), has announced that Jane Fraser is taking over as its next CEO.

Fraser will be taking the mantle of CEO from Michael Corbat when he retires in February 2021. Corbat will also be stepping down from the Board of Directors when he leaves the CEO position behind. As part of the change, Fraser is immediately joining the company’s Board of Directors.

Here’s are a few things to know about the next Citibank CEO, Jane Fraser.

Fraser currently serves as the President and CEO of Citi’s Global Consumer Banking division.

She’s served in this position since 2019 and has been with the company for a total of 16 years.

Prior to her current role, the next Citibank CEO was the CEO of the company’s Latin American region from 2015 to 2019.

Before that Fraser was the CEO of U.S. Consumer and Commercial Banking and CitiMortgage from 2013 to 2015.

Going back even further, the executive was the CEO of Citi’s Private Bank between 2009 to 2013.

She was also its Global Head of Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions starting in 2007 and lasting until 2009.

Fraser joined the company in 2004 as part of its Corporate and Investment Banking division.

Outside of her work at Citi, she served as a partner at McKinsey & Company .

Other jobs include working at Goldman Sachs

She also worked for the Asesores Bursátiles in Madrid, Spain.

