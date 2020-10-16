Small-Cap Stocks Have Led Every Bull Market for Decades

Here’s a pop investing quiz for you:

Source: Shutterstock

What do these four stocks have in common?

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA

(NASDAQ: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM

(NASDAQ: Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY

(NASDAQ: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL

It’s a very important answer.

Why? Because these stocks all belong to a select group — a group that has been the leader in every bull market for decades.

This group also happens to be the best way to make a lot of money in the next decade … a decade that will be so big and monumental that I’ve come up with my own name for it: The Roaring 2020s.

Let me show you exactly what I mean …

Let’s circle back to those four stocks I highlighted. They have several things in common.

The first is that they did make a lot of money for investors. They’ve been the top performers on the Russell 3000 index in each of the last four years.

Nikola was #1 in the first half of 2020, up 554% through July 1.

Last year, Axsome Therapeutics surged an unbelievable 3,578% … and was the #1 performer of 2019.

Same story in 2018 when Tilray soared 777%.

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals led the way in 2017 with 516% gains.

So, what else do they have in common?

They are small, high-growth, innovative companies.

This is the real key because …

When it comes to extreme wealth creation, few endeavors can compare to being an owner of a small company that grows large.

Now is an especially good time to be reminded of this phenomenon for two reasons:

First, small-cap stocks have come to life again after bigger companies — especially tech companies — outperformed in the initial part of the recovery from the February-March sell-off. The most widely followed small-cap index, the Russell 2000 (the purple line below), has bounced sharply over the last month or so and pulled ahead of the three major indexes.

And second, small caps are still bargains!

In fact, small caps are trading at their biggest discount to large stocks in about two decades, according to recent research from Bank of America. The firm said that small caps are trading at a 26% discount to large companies.

That’s a strong sign that the historical outperformance of small caps is set to continue.

We’re still at the beginning of this decade filled with massive potential, and the biggest gains will come from buying the best, most innovative small stocks now.

This is important information that you’re not hearing much about right now, but I want to make you aware of it while there’s still time to make the most of an amazing opportunity.

That’s why I’ve scheduled my next online event for next Tuesday, October 20, at 4 p.m. ET.

I’m calling it Bull Market Confidential, and I’ll give you the whole story on what makes these stocks so special, why they lead the market higher in almost every bull market, why they’re almost always the biggest gainers every year, and much more.

It’s free to attend. All you need to do is click here to register.

I really hope to see you then. The path to life-changing wealth depends on getting in on these stocks EARLY — and there’s still time.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.