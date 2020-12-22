Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ended its last day outside the S&P 500 index on a high note — up almost 6%. In fact, this whole year, Tesla stock has had amazing performance, as it gained 683% year-to-date as of Dec. 18.
These gains confound the Wall Street intelligentsia and humble the short sellers. But the truth is, the gains are bound to continue.
Moreover, Tesla stock is almost a flag of rebellion with younger investors against the groupthink of the establishment. It represents the “stick it to the man” philosophy of millennial investors vs. established companies and their supplicant analysts.
The Theory of Tesla Stock
What’s known to these investors — who have “made” Tesla stock and dragged the rest of us into it — is the future. For example, analysts rarely took a 15- or 20-year view on a stock and valued it based on what that means now.
But at its essence, that is the working theory behind how Tesla stock investors have bid up the shares. This includes up to the day before TSLA joined the S&P 500.
For example, there are whole YouTube channels completely devoted to only one subject: all things Tesla, and especially Tesla stock. For example, as many subscribers to Tesla Daily, hosted by Rob Maurer, will tell you, there is always a plethora of Tesla stock news each day. Of course, this is just one of many such channels.
But I have to say, despite his monotone voice, Maurer always delves very deep into the working theory behind Tesla’s valuation. He spends numerous sessions showing viewers how he updates his 10- and 15-year assumptions about Tesla’s production and deliveries.
In one session, for example, he showed viewers the “bull” case for Tesla’s valuation to a class of Northwestern MBA students. The bottom line is Tesla’s vehicle business will scale 50% annually for the next 10 years.
The theory of Tesla culminates with an assumption that it will produce 20 million vehicles by 2030. This is twice as many as the largest car producer in the world today.
Moreover, adding up the sum-of-the-parts of its software business, its energy business, its battery business, and eventually other businesses, results in a massive price, much higher than today.
And to Tesla theory believers, it really doesn’t matter how high. It simply will be significantly above today.
What Tesla Stock Is Worth
Here’s an example: Let’s say you really believe that by 2030 Tesla will be pumping out 20 million cars annually. All we have to do is forecast a margin and put a multiple on that.
The truth is that to get the masses to buy 20 million Tesla cars a year, prices will have to fall dramatically. During its Battery Day in late September, Tesla predicted it would have a $25,000 car within three years.
Elon Musk, Tesla’s founder and CEO, knows there is huge price elasticity of demand for electric passenger cars. The lower the price, the higher the acceptance and demand for the cars. He expects to get there by reducing manufacturing costs with scale, as well as increasing the energy density of batteries, lowering their cost.
So, assuming Tesla can get there, it is possible it could make a 20% margin on each of its cars. Assuming an average selling price (ASP) of $30,000 (including accessories), a 20% net margin results in $6,000 made on each car.
That brings in $120 billion annually in net profits, before overhead and taxes. Let’s say that means $100 billion annually by 2030. With a billion shares, that means $100 per share EPS. Using a 15% discount rate that means those earnings are worth 24.7% of $100 EPS today.
In other words, the present value of 2030 earnings is $25. Applying a 35x multiple means that Tesla stock is worth $875 per share today, or 26% above where it closed Dec. 18.
Moreover, as YouTube host Maurer points out, this does not give any value for its software (full self-driving and robo-taxi business), as well as its energy business. Those could add another 50% to the sum-of-the-parts. At that rate, Tesla stock is now worth $1,312 per share.
All Ye of Little Faith
So, draw nigh, ye institutional investors who must now buy the Tesla theory of investing. Even those managers who don’t track the S&P 500, but have to beat the index will likely have to become believers as well.
For example, Maurer estimates that Tesla stock will be about 1% or slightly higher of the index components. But if Tesla stock quickly doubles, as we estimate, it could quickly become one of the largest components in that index. That could force more of the “closest indexer” managers to buy Tesla stock as well.
In the end, the Tesla theory of investing will draw more and more people into its belief system. That may or may not be a good thing, but for time being, it implies a huge updraft in Tesla stock.
On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake held a long position in Tesla stock.
