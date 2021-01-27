Home / Today's Market / KODK Stock: 11 Things to Know About Kodak Today as Shares Continue to Climb

KODK Stock: 11 Things to Know About Kodak Today as Shares Continue to Climb

KODK is on the rise as WSB investors push the stock higher

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 27, 2021, 10:00 am EST

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is seeing a jump in its stock on Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the company.

Kodak (KODK) logo on sign at company headquarters
Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors in KODK stock need to know as shares continue to climb this morning.

  • The jump in price for KODK stock is the result of it being targeted by the Reddit WallStreetBets community.
  • This is a collection of investors on social media that are targeting stocks together to increase the price.
  • These investors often go after stocks that are the targets of short-sellers.
  • As of this writing, some 9 million shares of KODK stock have changed hands.
  • That’s quite the jump considering its daily average trading volume is roughly 8 million shares.
  • This has seen the targeting several companies that have seen a massive growth of late.
  • That includes GameStop (NYSE:GME), which has been rising higher these last few days.
  • Another of r/WallStreetBets’ recent targets was AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).
  • It started seeing major movement last night and is rocketing higher in early hours trading this morning.
  • What this shows is that WSB is far from done with plans to boost up stocks.
  • It’s likely that investors will continue to see positive movement in surprising stocks in the near future as these activities continue.

KODK stock was up 16.2% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More Reddit WallStreetBets News

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/01/kodk-stock-11-things-to-know-about-kodak-today-as-shares-continue-to-climb/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC