PLTR Stock: 13 Things to Know About Frequent WSB Reddit Target Palantir on Demo Day

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is on the move Tuesday as the company prepares for its Demo Day event later today.
Here’s what investors need to know ahead of the event.
- Palantir is a big data analytics software company founded in 2003.
- The company is often the target of the Wall Street Bets Reddit forum.
- For those that don’t know, these are investors that make use of social media to push shares of stocks higher before selling for a profit.
- The Wall Street Bets subreddit has been gaining additional attention lately after investors from the site sent GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock skyrocketing.
- With the Palantir Demo Day set to take place this evening, it’s possible these investors may target the company again.
- The Demo Day event will have Palantir showing off its software to the public.
- That includes its Foundry and Gotham software platforms.
- This will show commercial and government customers of the company use its software.
- To go along with this, Palantir also plans to make new announcements at the event.
- This includes its new modular strategy, as well as plans for new software modules.
- The event will also cover updates to Apollo, which is the company’s continuous delivery and infrastructure platform.
- Anyone that wants to take part in the Demo Day event has to sign up in advance.
- The event takes place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.
PLTR stock was down 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.
