Home / Today's Market / PLTR Stock: 13 Things to Know About Frequent WSB Reddit Target Palantir on Demo Day

PLTR Stock: 13 Things to Know About Frequent WSB Reddit Target Palantir on Demo Day

PLTR will hold its event later today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 26, 2021, 10:38 am EST

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is on the move Tuesday as the company prepares for its Demo Day event later today.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) headquarters
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what investors need to know ahead of the event.

  • Palantir is a big data analytics software company founded in 2003.
  • The company is often the target of the Wall Street Bets Reddit forum.
  • For those that don’t know, these are investors that make use of social media to push shares of stocks higher before selling for a profit.
  • The Wall Street Bets subreddit has been gaining additional attention lately after investors from the site sent GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock skyrocketing.
  • With the Palantir Demo Day set to take place this evening, it’s possible these investors may target the company again.
  • The Demo Day event will have Palantir showing off its software to the public.
  • That includes its Foundry and Gotham software platforms.
  • This will show commercial and government customers of the company use its software.
  • To go along with this, Palantir also plans to make new announcements at the event.
  • This includes its new modular strategy, as well as plans for new software modules.
  • The event will also cover updates to Apollo, which is the company’s continuous delivery and infrastructure platform.
  • Anyone that wants to take part in the Demo Day event has to sign up in advance.
  • The event takes place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.

PLTR stock was down 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More PLTR Stock News

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/01/pltr-stock-13-things-to-know-about-frequent-wsb-reddit-target-palantir-on-demo-day/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC