VDRM Stock: 13 Things to Know as Penny Stock ViaDerma Rockets 1,000%

Shares of ViaDerma (OTCMKTS:VDRM) gained nearly 1,000% nearing market close Wednesday, after the pharmaceutical company released its review of 2020 and outlook for 2021. VDRM stock typically flies under the radar, so many investors may not be familiar with the high-flying name. With that in mind, what should you know about this penny stock news now?
To start, investors should know that ViaDerma is a specialty pharmaceutical company that trades over the counter. This is one reason VDRM stock is less familiar, in addition to its penny-stock status.
Considering this, here is what you need to know about ViaDerma and VDRM stock now:
- ViaDerma has been around since 2014, thanks to the founding of Dr. Christopher Otiko.
- The company calls Marina Del Ray, California its home.
- So what does the company do? Primarily, ViaDerma develops and markets pharmaceutical products.
- However, the company also licenses its technology to others in the industry.
- Right now, its leading product is Vitastem.
- This product is a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic.
- Patients can use Vitastem for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema and a variety of minor injuries.
- According to the company, Vitastem is distinct because it treats so many different conditions.
- Additionally, Vitastem is available for public use and has been registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Another thing that stands out about Vitastem is that it allows pharmaceutical companies to apply different active drugs in a topical format.
- This means ViaDerma can license the transdermal delivery method of Vitastem to others in the industry.
- Investors should note that ViaDerma is targeting several large markets.
- For instance, the company estimates that the market for topical antibiotics alone is $6 billion a year.
The Bottom Line on VDRM Stock
So what should you do with ViaDerma and VDRM stock? And why are shares soaring on Wednesday?
The upside move is likely because of the company outlook for 2021. In the release, ViaDerma acknowledged that 2020 was a strong year. It launched a new pain relief product, secured further financing and saw large-scale potential clients test its signature Vitastem.
Looking to 2021 then, that means there is a chance for ViaDerma to capitalize on its successes from 2020 and carve out even more gains. However, as with any penny stock, and particularly those in the biopharma space, tread carefully. As quickly as the stock runs up, the next minute those gains could be gone.
